'Football belongs to the fans': Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to BOAT win over Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo dedicates his BOAT victory to fans after his 2008 season tops paid vote
Cristiano Ronaldo has thanked football supporters around the world after winning the inaugural Ballon d'Or of All Time (B.O.A.T.) award, finishing ahead of his longtime rival Lionel Messi.
The Portuguese superstar took to X on Thursday, October 29, to share a special message with his millions of followers.
"Football belongs to the fans! Thank you to all the fans around the world. Ballon D’Or of All Time is also yours," Ronaldo wrote.
The 41 year old also shared a photograph of himself kissing his first Ballon d'Or trophy, which he won in 2008 while playing for Manchester United.
The B.O.A.T. is a special fan voting initiative introduced to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Ballon d'Or.
Supporters were invited to choose the greatest Ballon d'Or winning campaign from some of football's biggest legends.
Ronaldo's remarkable 2008 season with Manchester United finished first, ahead of Messi's extraordinary 2012 campaign, when the Argentine scored 91 goals in a calendar year.
Ronaldo's 2017 Ballon d'Or winning season with Real Madrid finished third.
His 2008 campaign was certainly special.
He scored 42 goals in all competitions, helping Manchester United win the Premier League and Champions League.
However, there was an unusual aspect to the voting process.
Each vote cost €1, and fans were allowed to vote multiple times.
Unlike the traditional Ballon d'Or, which is decided by journalists, the B.O.A.T. was determined through a paid public vote.
So while Ronaldo's victory reflects the enormous support he enjoys worldwide, the result should not be considered a definitive judgement on the greatest player in football history.
The B.O.A.T. is also not an additional official Ballon d'Or title or the Super Ballon d'Or.
There was no physical trophy awarded.
Nevertheless, Ronaldo's message made one thing clear.
For the five time Ballon d'Or winner, this recognition was as much about his supporters as it was about his achievements on the pitch.