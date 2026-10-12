'I am the best of all time': Cristiano Ronaldo's bold claim resurfaces amid Portugal controversy

Cristiano Ronaldo defends his legacy as football's most complete player
Cristiano Ronaldo has never been short of confidence when discussing his place in football history.
And an old interview with Spanish journalist and close friend Edu Aguirre has brought that confidence back into the spotlight.
CNN Portugal shared clips from the conversation on social media on Monday, October 12, including Ronaldo's claim that he is the greatest footballer of all time and his thoughts on reaching 1,000 career goals.
However, there is an important detail. These are not new comments.
The interview originally aired on Spanish television channel La Sexta on February 3, 2025, when Ronaldo was approaching his 40th birthday
During the interview, the five time Ballon d'Or winner was asked whether he considered himself the greatest footballer in history.
Ronaldo did not hesitate.
"I think so. I haven't seen anyone better than me," he said, insisting that his opinion came from the heart.
He acknowledged that some supporters might prefer Lionel Messi, Pelé or Diego Maradona, but maintained that he was the most complete player the game had seen.
The former Real Madrid and Manchester United superstar pointed to his ability to score with both feet, his heading, free kicks, speed and physical strength as reasons for his belief.
Ronaldo also questioned the growing obsession with his pursuit of 1,000 career goals.
He felt that the constant focus on the milestone was taking attention away from his performances.
At the time, he argued that finishing with 920, 925 or 930 goals would not change how he viewed his achievements.
Reaching 1,000 would be special, but he wanted it to happen naturally rather than become an obsession.
He also suggested that he could walk away from football without regrets because his legacy was already established, although he still felt capable of making a difference.
The resurfaced interview comes at an interesting time for the 41 year old.
Ronaldo has recently been involved in a public disagreement with Portugal coach Jorge Jesus after remaining on the bench against Norway.
He subsequently left the national team camp before the match against Denmark, accusing Jesus of breaking promises regarding his playing time.
The Portuguese Football Federation has since provisionally suspended Ronaldo while disciplinary proceedings are underway.
Despite the controversy, Ronaldo has indicated that he remains available to represent Portugal once any punishment has been served.
Meanwhile, he continues playing for Saudi club Al Nassr, with the 1,000 goal milestone still among the major talking points surrounding his career. He is just 20 goals away from that magical number.
And whether fans agree with his assessment of football's greatest player or not, one thing has never changed.
Ronaldo certainly knows where he stands in that debate.