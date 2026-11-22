Shanghai honors Ronaldo with 7-meter statue outside new CR7 Museum
We know Cristiano Ronaldo has fans all aroud the world.
Now he has received a massive tribute in China, with a 7 metre tall statue of the Portuguese football legend unveiled in Shanghai on Saturday, November 21.
The giant statue recreates Ronaldo's famous Siuuu celebration, showing the 41 year old wearing Portugal's iconic No. 7 shirt.
The unveiling took place outside the new CR7 Museum on Shanghai's popular East Nanjing Road, attracting crowds of football fans who gathered to celebrate the occasion.
Ronaldo himself was not present, but his elder brother Hugo Aveiro and close friend Miguel Paixao attended the ceremony, joining supporters in recreating his trademark celebration.
Videos circulating on Chinese social media showed fans shouting Siuuu as the statue was revealed.
The statue was unveiled as part of the official opening celebrations of the CR7 Museum in Shanghai, offering fans an opportunity to explore the Portuguese superstar's remarkable football journey.
Covering approximately 3,000 square metres, the museum features 10 themed exhibition areas and more than 40 pieces of memorabilia, including trophies, shirts and boots associated with his illustrious career.
There is also a recreation of Ronaldo's childhood bedroom in Madeira, offering visitors a glimpse into his early life before he became one of football's biggest stars.
The museum includes interactive experiences, allowing fans to recreate some of his famous moments, including his trademark celebration.
According to local reports, the statue will remain on display until the end of December 2026, while the museum is expected to operate for a year.
The unveiling came just a day after Ronaldo endured a frustrating evening with Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.
The Portuguese forward opened the scoring against Al Ahli in Jeddah on Friday, November 20, taking his remarkable career tally to 986 goals, just 14 away from the historic 1,000 goal milestone.
However, his celebrations were short lived.
Four minutes after giving Al Nassr the lead, Ronaldo had an opportunity to double their advantage from the penalty spot but struck his effort against the post.
Al Ahli made the most of the missed opportunity, fighting back through goals from Galeno, Ivan Toney and Roger Ibañez to secure a 3 to 1 victory.
It was Ronaldo's second consecutive missed penalty, something he had never previously experienced in his illustrious career.
Despite the disappointing result in Saudi Arabia, the celebrations thousands of kilometres away in Shanghai offered another reminder of Ronaldo's enormous popularity around the world.
And even at 41, with 986 career goals to his name, the Portuguese superstar continues to inspire fans across generations.