Ronaldo is 14 goals away from 1000 but sets an unwanted penalty record
Cristiano Ronaldo experienced a night of mixed emotions as Al Nassr suffered a 3-1 defeat against Al Ahli in the Saudi Pro League on Friday.
The 41-year-old scored his 986th career goal to give Al Nassr an early lead but missed a penalty just four minutes later, setting an unwanted record in the process.
Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 14th minute after Al Ahli made a mistake while trying to play out from the back. Samu Costa won possession and found the Portuguese superstar, who calmly finished into the corner.
Al Nassr then had a golden opportunity to double their advantage when Awad Aman was brought down inside the box by Saeed Baattia.
However, Ronaldo sent his powerful penalty against the post despite sending goalkeeper Edouard Mendy the wrong way.
The Portuguese star looked devastated after the miss, appearing close to tears as he struggled to hide his frustration. He stood in disbelief after seeing his effort strike the post, knowing he had wasted a golden opportunity to put his side 2-0 ahead.
The miss also saw Ronaldo enter the Saudi Pro League record books for the wrong reason.
According to Opta statistics cited by Goal, it was the first time Ronaldo had missed two consecutive league penalties since joining Al Nassr in January 2023.
He had previously missed from the spot against Neom on October 20, although Al Nassr went on to win that match 1-0.
Ronaldo has now missed both penalties he has taken in the Saudi Pro League this season, matching his total of two misses throughout the previous campaign.
The miss also denied him another record. His earlier goal had taken him level with Mohammed Al Sahlawi and Anderson Talisca as Al Nassr's leading scorers against Al Ahli in Saudi Pro League meetings, with five goals each.
Had he converted the penalty, Ronaldo would have moved ahead of both players.
Al Ahli gradually worked their way back into the contest, with Brazilian winger Galeno producing a superb strike from outside the penalty area in first half stoppage time to equalise.
Former Brentford striker Ivan Toney then put the home side ahead from the penalty spot in the second half before Brazilian defender Roger Ibanez headed home from a corner to complete a 3-1 victory.
The defeat leaves Al Nassr third in the Saudi Pro League with 28 points, two behind leaders Al Hilal, while Al Ahli sit fourth with 24 points.
Despite the disappointment, Ronaldo reached another personal milestone with his 986th career goal, leaving him just 14 short of the remarkable 1,000 goal mark.
The match was also his first appearance since announcing his retirement from international football earlier this month.
Al Nassr will now look to bounce back when they face Al Hazem in their next Saudi Pro League match on November 28.
For Ronaldo, it was a night that began with a goal and ended in frustration. While he moved another step closer to 1,000 career goals, his missed penalty proved to be a turning point as Al Nassr suffered a setback in the title race.