GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football

Why Cristiano Ronaldo is missing Al Nassr's Asian Champions League clash

Ronaldo's absence sparks disappointment among Uzbek fans

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo
AFP-FAYEZ NURELDINE

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Al Nassr's upcoming AFC Champions League Elite clash against Pakhtakor in Uzbekistan, despite scoring a brilliant hat trick in his latest Saudi Pro League appearance.

The 41 year old Portuguese superstar has been left out of the travelling squad for Monday's (November 2) match in Tashkent.

And he is not the only big name missing.

Al Nassr manager Ange Postecoglou has also decided to leave out French duo Kingsley Coman and Mohamed Simakan.

Why is Ronaldo missing?

According to Saudi newspaper Arriyadiyah, Postecoglou has opted to rest some of his key players as Al Nassr navigate a demanding schedule across domestic and continental competitions.

The decision is understood to be part of the Australian manager's plan to manage player fatigue and keep his stars fresh for upcoming matches.

There has been no confirmed report of an injury behind Ronaldo's absence.

Instead, young forward Abdulrahman Sufyani has been included in the travelling squad.

The decision will certainly disappoint fans in Uzbekistan, where Ronaldo's expected visit had generated considerable excitement.

Ronaldo missing after hat trick heroics

Interestingly, Ronaldo's absence comes just days after another remarkable performance.

The five time Ballon d'Or winner scored a hat trick as Al Nassr defeated Al Kholood 5 to 3 in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday.

His three goals took his career tally to 985, leaving him just 15 away from the historic 1,000 goal milestone.

Joao Felix was equally impressive, providing four assists in the same match.

Despite Ronaldo's excellent form, Postecoglou has decided to give his star striker a break.

Al Nassr have collected three points from their opening two AFC Champions League Elite matches and will be hoping to improve their position against Pakhtakor.

When will Ronaldo play again?

Ronaldo could return when Al Nassr face Al Hazem in the Saudi Pro League on Friday, November 6.

However, his participation will depend on Postecoglou's team selection.

For now, Al Nassr will have to face Pakhtakor without their biggest star as they look to continue their continental campaign.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
Show More
Related Topics:
football

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Cristiano Ronaldo broke the deadlock in the 66th minute, converting a João Félix assist before striking again six minutes later to extend Al Nassr's advantage. He completed his hat-trick in the 81st minute, finishing a move created by Mané to put Al Nassr firmly in control at 5-2. The hat-trick takes him closer to the historic 1,000-career-goal mark.

Ronaldo's hat-trick fires Al Nassr to 5-3 thriller

2m read
Nassr's Portuguese forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Nassr FC and Neom FC at Awwal Park in Riyadh on October 20, 2026.

Did Ronaldo claim an own goal?

3m read
Nassr's Portuguese forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo

What does Cristiano Ronaldo’s new gesture mean?

1m read
Nassr's Portuguese forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Nassr FC and Neom FC at Awwal Park in Riyadh on October 20, 2026.

Ronaldo misses penalty and chance for 982nd goal

1m read