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Cristiano Ronaldo misses penalty and chance for 982nd goal as Al Nassr beat Neom

CR7 endured a frustrating night despite Al Nassr securing a 1-0 victory over Neom

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Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
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Nassr's Portuguese forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Nassr FC and Neom FC at Awwal Park in Riyadh on October 20, 2026.
Nassr's Portuguese forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Nassr FC and Neom FC at Awwal Park in Riyadh on October 20, 2026.
AFP-FAYEZ NURELDINE

Cristiano Ronaldo endured a night to forget despite Al Nassr securing a 1-0 victory over Neom at Awwal Park in the Saudi Pro League on Tuesday evening.

The 41-year-old Portuguese icon had a golden opportunity to notch his 982nd career goal but surprisingly failed to convert a penalty just before the halftime interval.

Fellow countryman Joao Felix won the spot-kick in first-half stoppage time, but Ronaldo uncharacteristically blasted his effort wide, leaving the home supporters in disbelief. It marked his fourth penalty miss in 31 attempts for Al Nassr in domestic league play. Ronaldo looked totally dejected, as expected.

Off-target evening

Things failed to improve for the Al Nassr captain after the restart. Just three minutes into the second period, Ronaldo squandered another glorious opening, firing over the crossbar from point-blank range following a precise header from Sadio Mane.

A missed header shortly after capped off a deeply frustrating outing for the forward as he continues his relentless pursuit of the extraordinary 1,000 career goal milestone.

Felix to the rescue

Fortunately for the current Saudi champions, Joao Felix stepped up when it mattered most. The forward unleashed a brilliant long-range strike from outside the penalty area in the 61st minute, following an assist from Angelo, to ensure Al Nassr took all three points.

While Al Nassr celebrated another crucial win in their league campaign, Ronaldo was left waiting for goal number 982. Sitting on 981 career goals, the legendary superstar will no doubt look to put this off night behind him as he sets his sights on the next fixture. The fans are as eager as he is to reach that milestone.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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