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What does Cristiano Ronaldo’s new gesture mean?

Portuguese star’s mysterious gesture in a video on social media leaves fans puzzled

Last updated:
Jai Rai
1 MIN READ
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Nassr's Portuguese forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo
Nassr's Portuguese forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo
AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo always keeps his fans guessing. He again has left Al Nassr supporters puzzled after the club’s victory over Neom in the Saudi Roshn League, with the Portuguese superstar making an unusual gesture as he left the pitch.

Al Nassr secured a narrow 1-0 win over Neom at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh on Tuesday, in the 10th round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Following the match, the club posted a video of Ronaldo on its official X account, highlighting the mysterious gesture he made while walking off the field.

Accompanying the footage, Al Nassr wrote: “Ronaldo asks you: guess … what is this?”

The post quickly attracted attention, with fans offering various theories in the comments, although no clear explanation emerged.

The match was not entirely smooth sailing for Ronaldo, who missed a penalty in first-half stoppage time. Despite the costly miss, the 40-year-old forward remained on the pitch for the full 90 minutes.

Meanwhile, speculation continues to surround Ronaldo’s potential involvement in the club’s ownership structure, with reports suggesting he could acquire a 20% stake in Al Nassr in the near future.

Separately, American investment firm RedBird Capital, which owns AC Milan, has reportedly expressed interest in securing a 70% stake in the Saudi club.

Related Topics:
footballCristiano RonaldoSaudi Pro League

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