Ronaldo's mysterious gesture sparks fan theories and speculation
Cristiano Ronaldo has once again left fans guessing after sharing an Instagram video featuring his mysterious hand gesture.
The 41 year old Al Nassr superstar appeared in a white polo shirt, smiling at the camera while making an unusual sign with his fingers.
"Have you figured it out yet?" Ronaldo asked, adding eyes and laughing emojis.
This is not the first time Ronaldo has made the gesture.
He was spotted using it after Al Nassr's victory over Neom on October 21, prompting the Saudi club to share a video asking supporters to guess its meaning.
Ronaldo also repeated the celebration during his hat trick against Al Kholood on October 29.
Some fans believe the gesture represents the letter 'M', which stands for 1,000 in Roman numerals.
Others have pointed out that 'mil', the Portuguese word for thousand, also begins with M.
The theory has gained attention because Ronaldo is closing in on the extraordinary milestone of 1,000 career goals.
Another theory suggests the gesture could be connected to his son Mateo, although there is no confirmation.
Adding to the mystery, Al Nassr CEO Jose Semedo has also been spotted making the same gesture alongside Ronaldo.
However, neither Ronaldo nor the Saudi club has officially explained its meaning.
Having recently retired from international football, Ronaldo can now focus entirely on his club career with Al Nassr.
The Saudi club will return to action against Al Ahli on Friday, November 20, in a crucial Saudi Pro League encounter.
Al Nassr are currently second in the standings, two points behind leaders Al Hilal.
Ronaldo has scored 985 official career goals, leaving him just 15 away from the historic 1,000 goal milestone.
Whether his mysterious gesture is connected to that ambition remains unclear.
For now, Ronaldo seems happy to keep everyone guessing.
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