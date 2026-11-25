Ronaldo's 987th goal was a penalty as Al Nassr beat Al Sadd 2-1 in the AFC CL Elite.
Cristiano Ronaldo moved another step closer to his dream of scoring 1000 career goals, but it was his Portuguese teammate Joao Felix who stole the show with a sensational bicycle kick.
Ronaldo scored his 987th career goal as Al Nassr defeated Qatar's Al Sadd 2-1 in the AFC Champions League Elite at Al Awwal Park in Riyadh on Tuesday.
The 41 year old opened the scoring in the 13th minute, converting a penalty after being brought down inside the box.
Ronaldo is now just 13 goals away from reaching the extraordinary milestone of 1000 career goals.
However, Mohammed Waad brought Al Sadd level in the 22nd minute and even imitated Ronaldo's famous celebration.
The Al Sadd goalscorer was subsequently sent off shortly before half time, leaving the Qatari side with 10 men.
Felix produces a moment of magic
With the scores level, Felix produced a moment of brilliance in the 52nd minute.
After the Al Sadd defence cleared an initial cross, Angelo headed the ball back towards Felix, who was positioned near the edge of the penalty area with his back to goal.
The former Chelsea and Barcelona forward launched himself into the air and unleashed a spectacular bicycle kick that flew into the top corner, leaving goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham helpless.
Felix took off his shirt in celebration as the home supporters erupted in delight.
The goal immediately drew comparisons with some of Ronaldo's most iconic strikes, with fans already suggesting it deserves consideration for the FIFA Puskas Award.
Almost exactly a year after Ronaldo's bicycle kick
There was also a remarkable coincidence surrounding Felix's wonder goal.
On November 23, 2025, Ronaldo had produced a stunning bicycle kick at the same stadium during Al Nassr's 4-1 victory over Al Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League.
That strike was Ronaldo's 954th career goal.
Almost exactly a year later, Ronaldo continued his march towards the 1,000 goal milestone, but this time it was his compatriot who delivered the most memorable moment of the evening.
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