Cristiano Ronaldo's seven greatest moments for Portugal

From his first goal to Portugal’s first trophy, Ronaldo's seven greatest Portugal moments.
Dubai: After 23 years, 234 appearances and an incredible 146 goals, Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his retirement from international football, bringing an end to one of the greatest careers the international game has ever witnessed.
The 41-year-old confirmed his decision in an emotional video revealing that he will hand over Portugal's iconic No. 7 shirt following the upcoming international break.
From unforgettable goals to historic trophies and record-breaking achievements, Ronaldo has provided Portuguese supporters with countless memories.
As the curtain falls on his international career, let’s looks back at seven of his greatest moments wearing the famous red shirt.
Every legendary career has to start somewhere, and Ronaldo's first international goal came against Greece at Euro 2004.
Just 19 years old, the Manchester United youngster scored a late header in Portugal's opening match, although his side suffered a 2-1 defeat.
Portugal would eventually reach the final, where Greece once again broke their hearts, but the tournament marked the arrival of a future superstar.
Ronaldo's first World Cup provided another defining moment when Portugal faced England in the quarter-finals.
Following a goalless draw, the contest went to penalties, with Ronaldo stepping up to convert the decisive spot-kick.
His confident finish sent Portugal into the semi-finals and confirmed his growing reputation as a player capable of delivering under enormous pressure.
With a place at the 2014 World Cup on the line, Ronaldo produced one of his finest individual performances against Sweden.
Having scored the winner in the first leg, he delivered a stunning hat-trick in the return fixture, inspiring Portugal to a 3-2 victory and securing qualification.
It was Ronaldo at his devastating best, demonstrating his pace, finishing and ability to rise to the biggest occasions.
Without a doubt greatest moment of Ronaldo's international career came when Portugal lifted their first major international trophy at Euro 2016.
Although an injury forced him off during the final against France, Ronaldo became an animated presence on the touchline, encouraging his teammates throughout the contest.
Eder's extra-time winner secured a historic 1-0 victory, allowing an emotional Ronaldo to finally lift silverware with his country.
Few performances capture Ronaldo's brilliance better than his unforgettable display against Spain at the 2018 World Cup.
The Portuguese captain scored all three goals in a thrilling 3-3 draw, saving his finest moment until the closing stages.
With Portugal trailing 3-2, Ronaldo stepped up in the 88th minute and curled a magnificent free-kick beyond David de Gea to complete his hat-trick.
History was made in September 2021 when Ronaldo scored twice against the Republic of Ireland in a World Cup qualifier.
His two late headers secured a dramatic 2-1 victory and took his international tally to 111 goals, surpassing Ali Daei's previous men's record of 109.
It was another extraordinary milestone in a career defined by breaking records.
Nine years after Portugal's historic European Championship triumph, Ronaldo helped his country secure another major trophy.
Portugal defeated Spain on penalties in the 2025 UEFA Nations League final after a thrilling 2-2 draw, with Ronaldo scoring a crucial equaliser.
It marked Portugal's second Nations League triumph and Ronaldo's third major international trophy, adding another unforgettable chapter to his remarkable legacy.