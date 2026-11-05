Cristiano Ronaldo announces retirement from Portugal national team

The announcement follows a turbulent period for Ronaldo, who left Portugal’s training camp in September after a reported disagreement with head coach Jorge Jesus. He later addressed the situation in a lengthy Instagram statement, insisting at the time that he was not retiring and remained available for selection.

Ronaldo retires as Portugal’s all-time leading goalscorer and most-capped player, having scored 146 goals in 234 appearances for the national team. His international career began in 2003 and saw him become one of the most influential figures in the history of Portuguese football.

The 41-year-old shared an emotional video on Instagram, confirming that he will no longer represent his country. Ronaldo accompanied the announcement with the caption “Portugal estará sempre em mim”, which translates to “Portugal will always be in me”.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.