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Cristiano Ronaldo announces retirement from Portugal national team

Portugal's all-time top scorer Ronaldo bids emotional farewell

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, wearing a wedding band, claps his hands during warmup before the Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Wales in Lisbon, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, wearing a wedding band, claps his hands during warmup before the Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Wales in Lisbon, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his retirement from international football, bringing an end to an extraordinary career with Portugal that spanned more than two decades.

The 41-year-old shared an emotional video on Instagram, confirming that he will no longer represent his country. Ronaldo accompanied the announcement with the caption “Portugal estará sempre em mim”, which translates to “Portugal will always be in me”.

Ronaldo retires as Portugal’s all-time leading goalscorer and most-capped player, having scored 146 goals in 234 appearances for the national team. His international career began in 2003 and saw him become one of the most influential figures in the history of Portuguese football.

His greatest achievement came at Euro 2016, when he helped Portugal lift their first major international trophy. He also played a part in the country’s UEFA Nations League triumphs in 2019 and 2025.

The announcement follows a turbulent period for Ronaldo, who left Portugal’s training camp in September after a reported disagreement with head coach Jorge Jesus. He later addressed the situation in a lengthy Instagram statement, insisting at the time that he was not retiring and remained available for selection.

Ronaldo had previously admitted considering international retirement after the 2026 World Cup. He revealed that he had even prepared a farewell letter before being persuaded to reconsider by Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proença.

His latest announcement now brings the curtain down on one of international football’s most remarkable careers, leaving behind records that may take years to match.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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