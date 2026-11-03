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Cristiano Ronaldo Jr earns first Portugal U17 call-up

Ronaldo's 16-year-old son earns his first U17 call-up for European Championship qualifiers

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Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
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Portugal’s under 15 forward Cristiano dos Santos Junior “Cristianinho”, son of Portugal’s forward Cristiano Ronaldo, takes part in a training session at Cidade do Futebol, training camp in Oeiras, outskirts of Lisbon, on May 11, 2025, ahead of under 15 Portugal vs Japan match on May 13, 2025 during Vlatko Markovic International Tournament in Croatia.
Portugal’s under 15 forward Cristiano dos Santos Junior “Cristianinho”, son of Portugal’s forward Cristiano Ronaldo, takes part in a training session at Cidade do Futebol, training camp in Oeiras, outskirts of Lisbon, on May 11, 2025, ahead of under 15 Portugal vs Japan match on May 13, 2025 during Vlatko Markovic International Tournament in Croatia.
AFP-PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA

Cristiano Ronaldo's eldest son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, is following in his father's footsteps, taking another important step in his international football career.

The 16 year old Cristianinho has been called up to Portugal's Under 17 squad for the first time, earning a place in coach Filipe Ramos' 23 player squad for the upcoming European Championship qualifiers.

Ronaldo Jr, who currently plays for the Al Nassr youth team in Saudi Arabia, will join his teammates for three matches against Andorra, Bulgaria and Serbia later this month.

Ronaldo Jr continues impressive international journey

This is not the first time Cristiano Jr has represented Portugal.

The youngster made his international debut at Under 15 level in May 2025 and has steadily progressed through the country's youth ranks.

He has already made 13 appearances for Portugal's youth teams, scoring five goals.

Four of those appearances came at Under 15 level, where he scored twice, while he registered three goals in nine appearances for the Under 16 side.

Now he has earned his first opportunity at Under 17 level.

According to Portuguese outlet Zerozero, Ronaldo Jr has also scored three goals in seven matches for Al Nassr's youth team this season.

When will Ronaldo Jr play for Portugal?

Portugal will begin their European Under 17 Championship qualifying campaign against Andorra on November 11.

They will then face Bulgaria on November 14 before taking on Serbia on November 17.

All three matches will be played at the Portuguese Football Federation's training headquarters in Oeiras.

Portugal need to finish among the top two teams in their group to advance to the next round of qualification.

Following in his father's footsteps

And while comparisons with his legendary father are inevitable, Cristiano Jr has another opportunity to prove himself on the international stage.

For CR7 fans, it is also another opportunity to extend their support to the next generation of the Ronaldo family.

And who knows? Many would love to see father and son playing together on the same pitch someday, if that is even possible.

But with Cristiano Ronaldo, you never know

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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