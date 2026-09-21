Could Cristiano Ronaldo play with his son at 2030 World Cup?

Portugal will co-host the showpiece event along with Morocco and Spain
Could Cristiano Ronaldo play alongside his son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr for Portugal at the 2030 World Cup?
It may sound like a far-fetched dream, but the possibility could become a reality if the pieces fall into place. Portugal will co-host the 2030 World Cup, and there is a chance the tournament could feature the extraordinary sight of Cristiano Ronaldo sharing the pitch with his son.
Ronaldo, who has been included in new Portugal coach Jorge Jesus’ first squad for the upcoming Nations League matches, has made it clear that he intends to continue his international career beyond the 2026 World Cup.
By the time the 2030 tournament arrives, however, Ronaldo will be 45. Yet his longevity and remarkable fitness have already led some to believe he could still be playing at the highest level.
One of those believers is former Manchester United midfielder Eric Djemba-Djemba, who previously suggested that Ronaldo could continue playing until the age of 44 or 45.
“I genuinely believe Cristiano Ronaldo can play until 44 or 45 years old. I am not surprised at all by what he is doing because I knew him when he was 17 years old,” Djemba-Djemba had said in an interview with BetVictor.
“We trained together every day and even after training he always wanted more. He is obsessed with improving himself and competing. I have never seen a mentality like his before.
“If Cristiano Ronaldo is still playing when the 2030 World Cup arrives in Portugal, then I believe he should absolutely be in the squad.”
While Ronaldo's international future remains one part of the equation, his son is already making a name for himself in football.
On Sunday, 15-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo Jr produced an impressive performance as Al-Nassr Under-17s defeated Al-Ahli 2-1 in the Saudi youth league. The teenager scored both goals to secure victory for his side and once again attracted attention with his attacking display.
The prospect of Ronaldo Jr eventually making the Portugal senior squad remains a long way off, but his progress will undoubtedly be followed closely.
Djemba-Djemba believes a father-son appearance at the 2030 World Cup would make for a remarkable ending to Ronaldo's international career.
“It would be the perfect ending to his career and an incredible moment for Portuguese football. And imagine if Cristiano Jr is there as well. That would be unbelievable,” he said.
“It would be very difficult for his son to reach the same level because Cristiano Ronaldo is from another planet, but it would still be a beautiful story.”