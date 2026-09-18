Cristiano Ronaldo is not retiring; recalled to Portugal squad by coach who won him Saudi title

Ronaldo reunites with Jorge Jesus as Portugal chase more Nations League glory
Cristiano Ronaldo is not done with Portugal just yet.
The 41 year old has been included in new coach Jorge Jesus’ first Portugal squad for the upcoming Nations League matches, confirming that his international career will continue beyond the 2026 World Cup.
And there is an interesting reunion behind the call up.
Ronaldo won his first Saudi Pro League title under Jesus at Al Nassr last season. They clinched the championship on the final day with a 4-1 victory over Damac, with Ronaldo scoring twice.
It was Al Nassr’s first league title in seven years, while Ronaldo finally became a Saudi league champion at the fourth attempt. Jesus left Al Nassr after delivering the title.
Now the pair are together again, this time with Portugal.
And it is going to be a long international break.
Portugal will play four Nations League matches in just 11 days, starting at home against Wales on September 24.
They then travel to Norway on September 27 and Denmark on October 1 before returning home to face Norway on October 4.
September 24: Portugal vs Wales
September 27: Norway vs Portugal
October 1: Denmark vs Portugal
October 4: Portugal vs Norway
Portugal are also defending Nations League champions, having beaten Spain on penalties in the 2025 final to win the competition for a second time.
For Ronaldo, who currently has 979 career goals, the extended international window provides another opportunity to move closer to the extraordinary 1,000 goal mark.
At 41, Ronaldo is still going. And the coach who led him to his first Saudi league title is now the man managing him for Portugal.