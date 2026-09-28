‘Assalamu alaikum’: Cristiano Ronaldo Jr surprises fans with his Arabic

Teen star blends Arabic and English as he settles into life in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo is chasing 1000 goals and Cristiano Ronaldo Jr is making headlines for his performances with Al Nassr, but this time it is his Arabic that has caught the attention of fans.
The 16 year old son of Cristiano Ronaldo has appeared in a viral video casually speaking Arabic while chatting with one of his Al Nassr youth teammates.
Junior can be heard saying: “Assalamu alaikum, kaif al hal? Saif laeib jayyid,” which roughly translates to: “Peace be upon you, how are you? Saif is a good player.”
He also mixes some English into the conversation, with the clip attracting plenty of attention on social media.
Perhaps it should not come as a huge surprise. Junior has been living in Saudi Arabia since his father joined Al Nassr in December 2022 and has continued his own football development in the club's youth system.
And he is starting to make headlines on the pitch too.
Ronaldo Jr recently scored both goals as Al Nassr Under 17s came from behind to beat Al Ahli 2-1 in the Saudi Under 17 Premier League. He found the net in the 12th and 44th minutes, with his father later sharing clips of the goals on social media.
Junior has also started following his father's path with Portugal.
He received his first Portugal call up at Under 15 level in May 2025 and has since continued his progress through the country's youth teams.
Before moving to Saudi Arabia, Junior also spent time in the youth systems of Juventus and Manchester United while his father played for the two clubs.
There will naturally be plenty of attention on whether he can follow in his father's footsteps on the pitch.
But after more than three years in Saudi Arabia, the latest viral clip shows another side of Junior's life in the country.
He is picking up the local language too.