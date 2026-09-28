Portugal secure hard-fought 2-1 win over Norway in Oslo

Ronaldo remains on bench, meaning his wait to reach 1,000 career goals continues
Portugal secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Norway in Oslo, maintaining their perfect start to the Nations League with six points from two matches.
Cristiano Ronaldo began the game on the bench, only the second time he had not started for Portugal since the 2022 World Cup. Jorge Jesus instead deployed Gonçalo Ramos and Joao Felix in attack, and the decision quickly paid off.
Portugal opened the scoring through Felix after a superb team move. The forward produced a clever disguised finish to beat Orjan Nyland and make it 1-0.
Norway responded by dominating possession and creating several promising opportunities. Their pressure eventually paid off after the break when Erling Haaland equalised.
Portugal, however, restored their advantage just minutes later. Nyland made a costly error when he played the ball directly to Ramos, who showed composure to lift a delightful finish over the stranded goalkeeper.
The result marks an encouraging start to Jesus' tenure, while Ramos' performance provided another talking point. His movement, pressing and decisive finish demonstrated his ability to lead Portugal's attack in Ronaldo's absence.
Ronaldo remained on the bench throughout as part of load management, meaning his wait to reach 1,000 career goals continues.