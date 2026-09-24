Dubai: There has been plenty of discussion surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo’s selection for Portugal’s upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures, with the 41-year-old’s age once again a major talking point.

And after a hilarious clip showed Ronaldo’s reaction to discovering the year one of his younger teammates was born, the veteran forward might be feeling every bit of his age.

Portugal begin their UEFA Nations League title defence against Wales on Thursday before travelling to face Norway and then Denmark as the first international window of the season continues.

The veteran’s inclusion in Jorge Jesus’ squad has been one of the biggest talking points ahead of the games, with many expecting the forward to step away from international football following Portugal’s disappointing World Cup campaign.

And while Ronaldo has continued to back himself against his critics and insisted he still has plenty to offer Portugal, a hilarious exchange with teammate Renato Veiga may have left the veteran questioning his decision to carry on.

In a hilarious clip doing the rounds online, Veiga revealed he was born in 2003, prompting a priceless reaction from Ronaldo as he repeated: “2003?!” In a shocked tone.

Veiga was born in July 2003, meaning he arrived into the world more than 18 years after Ronaldo. And to make matters worse for the legendary forward, the age gap doesn’t get much smaller elsewhere in the squad, with Ronaldo almost nine years older than Portugal’s next-oldest player, goalkeeper Rui Silva.

When you consider just how much Ronaldo had already achieved before Veiga was even born, the age gap becomes even more crazy.

By the end of 2003, Ronaldo had already made his senior debut for Sporting, moved to Manchester United, made his Old Trafford debut, earned his first Portugal cap and scored his first goal for United.

So perhaps Ronaldo can be forgiven for looking stunned when he heard “2003,” he had already started his incredible football journey by then.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.