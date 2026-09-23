Cristiano Ronaldo chasing 1,000th goal, confirms Portugal future

The 41-year-old Portuguese superstar is just 21 goals away from the milestone
Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed he has decided to continue playing for Portugal as he targets 1,000 career goals.
The 41-year-old, who is just 21 goals away from the milestone, said he still believes he can contribute to the national team despite criticism from some quarters.
“I think I’ve never spoken to so many people in one room,” Ronaldo said. “My goal is twofold: bagging the 1,000th goal and winning the Nations League with Portugal.”
Ronaldo, who has made 233 appearances for Portugal, said he had seriously reflected on his international future following the World Cup, where Portugal were eliminated by Spain in the last 16.
Asked whether he had considered walking away from international football, Ronaldo said: “Yes, I did. Of course, I’m always thinking about my decisions, my future, the present also. I’m a thinker; you have to think. This is why you see me here now, it means I will continue.”
The Portugal captain said discussions with federation president Pedro Proença and new head coach Jorge Jesus helped reinforce his decision to carry on.
“I still believe that I’m able to help the national team to reach what they want,” Ronaldo said. “I think I can give the national team my support, not only through the goals, but also outside of football.
“There is a new young generation, but for me the basic point is to be able on the pitch to score the goals and to help the team win games.”
Ronaldo also insisted he would leave the national team if he felt Portugal no longer wanted or needed him.
“Whenever they say they don’t want me in the national team, I will be the first one to go,” he said. “When I think I am not adding anything to the team, or that I create an atmosphere, I will be the first to go. I will take my suitcase and leave.”
He added: “The Portuguese count on me. That’s why I’m still here. Just look at the numbers, I’m sure you can make some calculations, I’m still doing well.”
New Portugal coach Jorge Jesus, who previously managed Ronaldo at Al-Nassr, confirmed the veteran forward will start against Wales in his first game in charge on Thursday.
“Cristiano is a symbol of Portugal and the national team,” Jesus said. “If he will play the games, he is not entitled to that, it is up to the manager to decide.”