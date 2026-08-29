Ronaldo answers substitution drama with goal No. 978 but was it already going in?

From substitution frustration to match-winning hero in Al Nassr’s latest comeback
Cristiano Ronaldo has got the perfect answer for his coach after being subbed off in the previous game, scoring the match winner as Al Nassr beat Al Taawoun 2-1 to maintain their perfect start to the Saudi Pro League season.
Ronaldo was visibly unhappy after Ange Postecoglou took him off against Al Ettifaq earlier in the week. Al Nassr were 2-0 down at half time after goalkeeper Bento was sent off, forcing the former Tottenham boss to make the huge call of sacrificing his captain.
It eventually worked. Al Nassr scored three goals in the final 16 minutes to complete a remarkable 3-2 comeback.
This time, however, Ronaldo stayed on the pitch and made the difference himself.
Al Nassr once again had to come from behind after Mohammed Bassam Al Hurayji gave Al Taawoun the lead in the 11th minute.
Samú Costa equalised in the fifth minute of first half stoppage time before Ronaldo completed the turnaround shortly after the break.
Joao Felix did brilliantly down the left and broke into the Al Taawoun box before cutting the ball back. It eventually reached Mohamed Simakan on the edge of the area, whose effort appeared to be heading towards the bottom corner.
But Ronaldo was there.
The 41 year old got the final touch. It was infact a flick, from around six yards out to make it 2-1 and take his incredible career tally to 978 goals.
Of course, the goal also created plenty of discussion on X.
Replays suggested Simakan's shot was probably going in anyway, leading to plenty of comments saying Ronaldo did not need to touch it. Yes, it was goal bound. But Ronaldo got the touch, it is his goal and, more importantly, it was an important one for Al Nassr.
There was another interesting moment during the celebration.
Ronaldo initially did not perform his famous Siu and appeared to simply celebrate the goal with his teammates. But a video circulating on X seems to show Sadio Mané reminding him about it.
Ronaldo then went ahead and gave the crowd what they were waiting for.
Siu.
For Ange Postecoglou, meanwhile, the perfect start to life at Al Nassr continues.
Four games. Four wins. Top of the Saudi Pro League.
And Ronaldo is now sitting on 978 career goals, just 22 away from the magical 1,000.