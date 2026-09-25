Cristiano Ronaldo did the Siuuu, but VAR denied him goal no. 980 vs Wales

A bad day at the office for Ronaldo, but Portugal still won 1-0.
Cristiano Ronaldo thought he had moved one step closer to the magical 1,000 goal mark for club and country.
But on a frustrating night back at the Estadio Jose Alvalade, the home of Sporting where his senior career began, almost nothing went right for the 41 year old.
Ronaldo had his chances against Wales. He found the side netting from a tight angle and had other opportunities as Portugal pushed for the opening goal.
It eventually arrived through Ronaldo's Al Nassr teammate João Félix.
Nuno Mendes drove forward before finding Felix near the edge of the box. His effort took a deflection off Wales captain Ben Davies and beat Danny Ward in the 22nd minute to give Portugal the lead.
Ronaldo's frustration grew after the break.
Rúben Neves presented him with a glorious opportunity from close range, the sort of chance Ronaldo has converted countless times during his career.
This time, he sent it over.
Then came the moment he thought his night had finally changed.
Ronaldo raced onto a Bruno Fernandes pass, found the far corner and immediately headed off to perform his trademark Siuuu celebration.
But the joy did not last long.
Ronaldo had strayed offside and the goal was ruled out following a VAR check. Instead of celebrating his 147th international goal and 980th career goal, he remained on 146 for Portugal and 979 for club and country.
Ronaldo was eventually replaced by Goncalo Ramos in the 67th minute and received a standing ovation from the Lisbon crowd. He finished the night without a goal despite having seven attempts.
Portugal still did enough to give Jorge Jesus a winning start in his first game in charge, beating Wales 1-0 and keeping a clean sheet
Wales nearly found an equaliser late on when Brennan Johnson hit the crossbar, before Rúben Dias prevented the follow up from finding the net.
For Ronaldo, though, it was simply not a good day at the office.
Back at the stadium where his journey began, he missed chances, performed the Siuuu for a goal that did not count and eventually walked off without scoring.
Ronaldo will not have to wait long for another opportunity.
Portugal travel to Oslo to face Norway on Sunday, September 27, and Erling Haaland is already in goalscoring form.
The Manchester City striker scored twice as Norway beat Denmark 3-2 in their Nations League opener. Haaland put Norway 2-0 ahead in the first half before Denmark fought back to level. He then struck again in the second half to score the winner and complete his brace.