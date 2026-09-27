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Will Ronaldo start against Haaland's Norway? Portugal coach gives honest answer

Ronaldo’s starting spot in doubt as Jesus weighs 41-year-old’s condition

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Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
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Portugal's forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo gestures ahead of the UEFA Nations League league phase group A4 football match between Portugal and Wales at Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon on September 24, 2026.
Portugal's forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo gestures ahead of the UEFA Nations League league phase group A4 football match between Portugal and Wales at Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon on September 24, 2026.
AFP-PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA

Cristiano Ronaldo could start on the bench when Portugal face Erling Haaland’s Norway in the Nations League on Sunday.

Portugal coach Jorge Jesus says he has not yet decided whether the 41 year old will start in Oslo after Ronaldo played 65 minutes in the 1-0 win over Wales on Thursday.

Ronaldo had several chances against Wales but could not find the net.

When he found the net and celebrated, it was ruled out for offside as well.

Jesus believes he can do better but says he will first see how Ronaldo feels before making his decision.

“I still don’t know if Cristiano will start the game,” Jesus said ahead of the Norway clash.

The Portugal coach also pointed to Ronaldo’s age while explaining why his condition needs to be assessed.

“Cris, whether we like it or not, is not Joao Neves. He is not 20 years old,” Jesus said.

Jesus added that Ronaldo knows his body better than anyone and that training would help him make the final decision.

But one thing is already clear. Ronaldo will play some part against Norway.

Jesus confirmed that if Ronaldo does not start, he will come on during the game.

That keeps alive the prospect of Ronaldo and Haaland sharing the pitch in Oslo.

Jesus was also full of praise for the Manchester City striker, describing Haaland as perhaps the best centre forward in the world right now and highlighting both his physical strength and technical quality.

Norway started their Nations League campaign with a win over Denmark, while Portugal beat Wales 1-0 in Jesus’ first game in charge.

Norway face Portugal in Oslo on Sunday, with the match kicking off at 10.45pm UAE time.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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