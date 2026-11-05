Cristiano Ronaldo retires from Portugal, but will he play one final farewell match?

Will Ronaldo reconsider and play one last match for Portugal?
Will Cristiano Ronaldo play a farewell match for Portugal?
That remains the big question.
Ronaldo had previously promised Portuguese supporters that he would play one or more farewell matches before ending his international career.
In his lengthy statement on October 6, following his controversial departure from Portugal's training camp, the five time Ballon d'Or winner insisted that fans would get an opportunity to say goodbye.
However, things have changed dramatically since then.
In his retirement announcement on Thursday, Ronaldo made it clear: "Today, my journey on the pitch with the national team comes to an end."
That statement suggests there may not be a farewell match after all.
But you never know in football.
If the Portuguese Football Federation and fans push for a special farewell, Ronaldo might reconsider and return for one final appearance.
For now, though, no farewell match has been confirmed.
There are also some reports stating that Portuguese soccer federation said it intends to organize a tribute to Ronaldo in wich the fans and country can one more time apploaud and celebrate a player who has given us so much.
The 41 year old leaves behind an extraordinary legacy, having scored a world record 146 goals in 234 appearances for Portugal. He also helped his country win Euro 2016 and two UEFA Nations League titles.
While his international journey has come to an end, Ronaldo will continue playing club football for Al Nassr.
The Portuguese superstar is still chasing the seemingly impossible milestone of 1,000 career goals, with his tally currently standing at 985.
Beyond the goals, records and trophies, Ronaldo has inspired millions around the world to kick a football, chase their dreams, never give up and fight through adversity.
He brought Portugal their first major international trophy at Euro 2016 and went on to help his country win two UEFA Nations League titles.
Now, after 23 extraordinary years, he has hung up his boots for Portugal.
There will be loads of tears.
It's clearly end of an era.