His decision came less than a month after he received a 30-day suspension and a £215 fine for leaving the Portugal camp in September after being informed he would not start the Nations League fixture against Denmark.

Aveiro was asked about her son's decision while attending a Sporting event on Monday, where she expressed her disappointment with how the situation had unfolded.

"They deceived him. And I'm sad, too. The defeat (against Denmark) was well-deserved. I was actually glad."

"If you guys ask the questions, I have to answer. If you ask about Ronaldo next year, I will answer."

Ronaldo's departure brings an end to one of the most successful international careers in football history. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner made his Portugal debut in 2003 and went on to become the country's record appearance-maker and leading goalscorer.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.