Jesus addresses Dolores Aveiro's claims following Ronaldo's Portugal retirement
Dubai: Jorge Jesus has responded after Cristiano Ronaldo's mother, Dolores Aveiro, accused the Portugal manager of having "deceived" her son following his international retirement.
Ronaldo, announced his retirement from international football on November 5, bringing an end to a Portugal career spanning 234 appearances and 146 goals.
His decision came less than a month after he received a 30-day suspension and a £215 fine for leaving the Portugal camp in September after being informed he would not start the Nations League fixture against Denmark.
Portugal suffered a 4-1 home defeat against Denmark in their first match since Ronaldo announced his retirement on Saturday.
Aveiro was asked about her son's decision while attending a Sporting event on Monday, where she expressed her disappointment with how the situation had unfolded.
"Of course he was sad," she said
"They deceived him. And I'm sad, too. The defeat (against Denmark) was well-deserved. I was actually glad."
Jesus was subsequently asked about Aveiro's comments ahead of Portugal's Nations League meeting with Wales in Cardiff on Tuesday.
The manager appeared surprised by the question, responding: "Now I have to respond to Cristiano Ronaldo's mother?"
He added that he had great respect for Aveiro, acknowledging the challenges she faced raising her children.
"She is a lady I greatly respect - she suffered a lot to raise her children."
Jesus was also asked whether the ongoing discussion surrounding Ronaldo's international retirement would eventually come to an end.
"I don't know when it's going to stop," he said.
"If you guys ask the questions, I have to answer. If you ask about Ronaldo next year, I will answer."
Ronaldo's departure brings an end to one of the most successful international careers in football history. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner made his Portugal debut in 2003 and went on to become the country's record appearance-maker and leading goalscorer.