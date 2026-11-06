Cristiano Ronaldo's sister hints at mystery behind his Portugal retirement

Katia Aveiro's emotional message raises questions about Ronaldo's departure
Cristiano Ronaldo's retirement from international football has left millions of fans emotional, but his sister Katia Aveiro has now added another twist to the story.
The 41 year old announced his retirement from Portugal on Thursday, November 5, bringing an end to an extraordinary international journey spanning 23 years.
However, shortly after the announcement, Katia shared an emotional message on Instagram, expressing her pride in her brother while suggesting that there could be more to the story behind his departure.
Katia, who has always been a vocal supporter of her brother, shared several Instagram Stories following his retirement announcement.
She began by praising Ronaldo's achievements and expressing her pride in everything he had accomplished.
But one particular statement caught everyone's attention.
Hope the translators have got this one spot on.
"I could say a lot, but time will certainly reveal everything," she wrote.
She went on to describe Ronaldo as a giant and a legend, recalling the sacrifices he had made for Portugal.
Katia also reflected on the emotional significance of his retirement, saying she knew the battles her brother had fought and how much he had given to his country.
However, she suggested that some questions might only be answered with time.
She did not explain what those unanswered questions were or whether her comments were directed at anyone within Portuguese football.
Katia's comments have attracted attention because of the circumstances surrounding Ronaldo's departure from the national team.
The five time Ballon d'Or winner had a disagreement with Portugal coach Jorge Jesus after being left on the bench during a Nations League match against Norway.
Ronaldo subsequently left the national team camp without permission, leading to a 30 day suspension and a €255 fine.
He later apologised for his actions and insisted that he was not ready to retire from international football.
However, just a month later, he announced his decision to end his Portugal career.
Meanwhile, Jorge Jesus has revealed that he tried to convince Ronaldo to continue representing Portugal.
Speaking to Portugal's Canal 11 following the retirement announcement, the coach said he had asked Ronaldo to remain with the national team because he still needed him.
Jesus also maintained that the retirement decision belonged entirely to Ronaldo and praised the forward's extraordinary contribution to Portuguese football.
That makes Katia's mysterious comments even more intriguing.
Was she referring to Ronaldo's disagreement with the coach, or was there something else behind her message?
For now, nobody knows.
What is clear is that Katia has not made any direct allegations against Jesus or the Portuguese Football Federation.
Ronaldo, meanwhile, leaves behind an incredible legacy of 146 goals in 234 international appearances, helping Portugal win Euro 2016 and two UEFA Nations League titles.
His international journey may be over, but his sister's comments have left fans wondering whether the full story behind his retirement is yet to emerge.
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