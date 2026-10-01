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Ronaldo's sister slams Portuguese people for ‘lack of respect’

The 41-year-old decided to leave the Portugal camp after being dropped for Denmark clash

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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Elma Aveiro has come to the backing of her brother
Elma Aveiro has come to the backing of her brother

Dubai: The ongoing controversy involving Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal has taken another turn. Elma Aveiro, Ronaldo’s sister, has spoken out publicly after the captain departed the national team’s training camp ahead of Portugal’s UEFA Nations League clash with Denmark.

Aveiro posted on Instagram questioning the way her brother has been treated, as well as the wider structure around the Portugal national team and the nations media’s coverage.

She shared the message with the caption “Enough said”, signalling her support for its views.

The message shared by Aveiro said Ronaldo deserves greater respect and criticised sections of the Portuguese public, describing them as “envious, dismissive and ignorant.”

It also called for greater appreciation of the forward’s achievements during his long career representing Portugal.

Is this the end of Ronaldo’s national team story?

Ronaldo’s departure from the Portugal camp could signal the end of his international career, although the forward has not officially announced his retirement from the national team.

Ronaldo left the camp after head coach Jorge Jesus held his press conference and following a conversation with Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proença. The situation attracted attention after Ronaldo was left on the bench for Portugal’s 2-1 victory over Norway.

Jesus had previously indicated that leaving Ronaldo out was part of a sporting plan that had been agreed with the captain. However, Ronaldo’s decision to subsequently leave the camp has added another layer to the situation and raised further questions about his relationship with the current Portugal set-up.

If this does prove to be Ronaldo’s final involvement with Portugal, it would bring the curtain down on one of the greatest international careers in football history.

He has won the European Championship and UEFA Nations League with his country, become Portugal’s all-time leading goalscorer and earned a record number of international caps. He has also scored more goals in men’s international football than any other player.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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