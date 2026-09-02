Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister Elma Aveiro visits Kerala

During her two-day visit, Elma experienced the warmth and hospitality of the locals
Football-crazy Kerala received a pleasant surprise after Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister, Elma Aveiro, was spotted holidaying in the state.
Elma, who is also the brand director of the CR7 brand, met Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan during her visit, with their conversation revolving around the immense passion Malayalis have for football and the Portuguese superstar.
“Your brother has a lot of fans in Kerala, including me,” the Chief Minister told Elma during their meeting.
Sharing details of the interaction on social media, Satheesan said he had conveyed the boundless love and admiration Kerala’s football fans have for Ronaldo.
“Had a warm interaction with Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister, Elma Aveiro, during her visit to Keralam. Shared with her the boundless passion and love Malayalis have for football and for Cristiano. She graciously promised to convey the warm wishes and affection of Keralam’s football fans to him,” Satheesan wrote.
During her two-day visit to Kerala, Elma also experienced the warmth and hospitality of the locals, who shared their love for football and their admiration for her legendary brother.
The visit appears to have left a lasting impression on Elma, who said she was making memories she would cherish for life.
“Another day in India, an experience I will never forget. What a welcoming and friendly people. Thank you, God, for everything you have given me and shown me,” Elma wrote on Instagram.