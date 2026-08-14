‘My Police Station’: Kerala to transform 484 police stations under new public-friendly plan

“All police stations across the state will undergo a major transformation, so that people can walk in without hesitation,” Chief Minister said.

Launching the initiative at Peroorkada police station in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, Chief Minister VD Satheesan said the programme was about more than simply giving police stations a new look.

Kerala is set to revamp all 484 police stations under the ‘My Police Station’ initiative, with a focus on making them more welcoming, accessible and responsive to the public.

“The colour of police stations may become uniform across Kerala, but the real change should be in the way they function,” Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said.

He also called for strict compliance with Supreme Court guidelines on arrests and other police procedures. Referring to custodial deaths that have damaged the reputation of the force, he said steps would be taken to prevent such incidents.

Chennithala urged people to approach police stations without fear and cooperate with officers. He cited the success of Operation Toofan, the state’s anti-narcotics campaign, as an example of what can be achieved when the public works with the police.

The government said the aim was to create a police force that is more approachable, accountable and equipped to use technology effectively.

People will be able to seek help with applications and online services, obtain information related to the Right to Information Act and request copies of FIRs.

The revamped stations will have dedicated help desks for complaints, women, children, senior citizens, transgender people and persons with disabilities. There will also be separate desks for cybercrime and legal assistance.

“The transformation has already begun,” Chennithala said, stressing that the police must continue to adapt to society’s changing needs.

The government also plans to focus on the mental well-being of police personnel, with training aimed at helping officers deal with stress and preventing suicides.

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