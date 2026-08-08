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Trump’s son-in-law Michael Boulos makes surprise Kerala visit

Boulos explored Alappuzha’s backwaters by houseboat despite heavy rain

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and businessman Michael Boulos (right) with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor during a houseboat ride through the backwaters of Alappuzha, Kerala.
US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and businessman Michael Boulos (right) with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor during a houseboat ride through the backwaters of Alappuzha, Kerala.
X/@USAmbIndia

US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and businessman Michael Boulos made an unannounced visit to Alappuzha in Kerala on Saturday, taking a houseboat ride through the region’s famous backwaters despite heavy monsoon rain.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor welcomed Boulos’ visit in a post on X, writing: “Welcome back to India @MichaelZBoulos! Thrilled to have my friend join me in Kerala.”

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Boulos arrived in Alappuzha with an eight-member delegation and has been accorded State Guest status during his stay in Kerala.

Heavy rain over the past few days had caused flooding in parts of the district, including near the main entrance to Punnamada Lake. Police therefore made alternative arrangements for Boulos to board the houseboat from another location.

Despite the wet weather, Boulos went ahead with the cruise and spent time taking in the scenic backwaters, one of Kerala’s best-known tourist attractions.

Alappuzha, often called the ‘Venice of the East’, is known for its network of lakes, canals and traditional houseboats.

Boulos was born in Houston and raised in Lagos. He married Trump’s daughter Tiffany Trump in 2022, and the couple welcomed their first child in May 2025.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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