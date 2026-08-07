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Trump’s hair takes centre stage as new look sparks online jokes

The US president’s changing hairstyle becomes a talking point across social media

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
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President Donald Trump speaks at an event at the Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026.
President Donald Trump speaks at an event at the Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026.
AP

Dubai: Videos of US President Donald Trump’s noticeably different hairstyle have sparked a fresh wave of jokes and speculation on social media.

Trump appeared in Las Vegas on August 5 with hair that looked fuller, brighter and more strawberry-blond than usual, prompting online users to compare footage with his recent appearances. The sudden change led some to speculate that the president may have been wearing a wig or had undergone a hair makeover.

The debate intensified after earlier footage showed strong winds blowing Trump’s hair back as he boarded Air Force One, appearing to expose more of his scalp. The contrasting images quickly became the subject of viral posts, memes and side-by-side comparisons.

Trump’s hair has long attracted public attention and has repeatedly been the subject of wig and toupee speculation. However, there is no confirmed evidence that his latest appearance involved a wig.

By Thursday, Trump was seen at the White House with his more familiar hairstyle, adding further fuel to the online fascination.

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