Welcome to the very best feeling in the world. You’ve got three days – to relax, to catch up with the gang, and to re-discover the UAE. There’s no chance of getting bored through the long break – Aug 28-Aug 30 – not when there are events to attend, festivals to celebrate and sales to consider. Here’s a look at some of the things you could do over the weekend. Get greedy – you’ve got the time to explore.

Ladies, this one is just for you. Let down your hair and enjoy some downtime with your girls. Spas are offering discounts, restaurants are offering deals – and complimentary take-aways. And let’s face it, you deserve all the pampering you can get. For a look at all the free things you can get this weekend, click here. For fun stuff you can really get behind – massage or staycation, anyone? – click here.

Or at least get into the spirit of things. Grab your sibling, or sibling-ish, and decode the meaning of true rivalry with a trip to one of the fun arcades we’ve listed out for you. Whether you want to play laser tag or pit strategy against tactics, we are well versed in ‘friendly bouts’ you can later brag about.

For that feeling of sportsmanship and team building head over to Dirty Birdie at Five Iron Golf Dubai and see all the action on the field live across six huge screens. There’s beverages and bites to keep your energy up and games such as Five Iron Golf’s simulators offering golf, football, basketball and other interactive options if you show up early to the game (or want to stay after).

Tired of the summer sizzle? Cool off with a trip to Snow Abu Dhabi. Get yourself (and the young-in’s) a Summer Pass and you can partake in a number of interactive activities perfect for kids aged 3-12. The pass will get you unlimited access to rides such as the Polar Express Train, Crystal Carousel, Bumper Tubes, and more. Guests will also get complimentary fleece gloves, and locker rental. Plus, you’ll be buying into a lucky draw, Fingers crossed – this could well be your season of plenty.

If you’ve got your wish list ready to go, this is your time to reap. If you haven’t, you still have three days to make the most of things. Keep an eye out for that marvellous word – Sale – it’s everywhere. Your pocket will thank you.

Is it even a weekend in Dubai if you aren’t trying out a brunch? Sunday Brunch at The Restaurant comes with showmanship – and a selection of grilled meats, fresh seafood, artisanal pasta, and roasted specialties, complemented by a curated selection of beverages. You are going to want to eat up.

If you are a fan of protein and potatoes, this restaurant has just the thing. Just in time for the long weekend, Rowley’s DIFC is plating up a meal fit for three or four (depending on your appetite). The offer includes 1kg côte de bœuf, salad, unlimited classic fries, sauces, dessert, four soft drinks. Shall we meat?

Let your mini-master chef take over the makeover and relax, have a coffee, take a photo, call a friend. The kids are in good hands with the master bakers at this workshop where they’ll not only get to mix, bake, and decorate cake, they’ll get to take it home to showcase. The two-hour class will include all the ingredients, equipment, and how-tos your kid can handle. And after, it’ll include a meal and drink, so there’s little chance of hanger games.

It is a bit niche, but since nostalgia is back in vogue, channel your inner magician and make your way to one of the cinemas in Dubai. As Harry’s big screen saga turns 25, it’s getting a re-release. Now you get to say the magic words too, so put some emotion behind it. Say it with me now: ‘You are a wizard, Harry’. For where to watch the spelling happen, click here.

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.