10 things you can get for free in Dubai this Emirati Women's Day

From complimentary desserts and cocktails to BOGO facials and free yoga on August 28
Dubai: Emirati Women's Day falls on Friday, 28 August, and this year the occasion stretches into a month-long celebration under the theme "We Emerge Stronger and Better." To mark it, venues across Dubai are giving away complimentary desserts, drinks, spa treatments and experiences.
Here are 10 free things to enjoy. A quick note before you plan your day: some offers are for Emirati women with a valid Emirates ID, while others are open to all women, so check each one below.
The Latin American spot in Souk Madinat Jumeirah is treating every Emirati woman who dines in to a complimentary Coconut Semifreddo, layered with raspberry gel, roasted coconut, yuzu pearls and mint crumble. A light, tropical finish to dinner.
When: 28 August Where: AMARU Restaurant & Lounge, Souk Madinat Jumeirah Who: Emirati women dining
The Downtown spot at Address Sky View is adding a sweet touch to the day, with a complimentary Pelota de Chocolate for all ladies dining in the evening. No Emirates ID needed on this one. Before dessert, the à la carte menu is worth lingering over, with Nikkei flavours meeting Mediterranean influences across ceviches, tiraditos, sushi, seafood and premium cuts, all set against AMELIA's retro-futuristic, steampunk-inspired interiors.
When: 28 August, 7pm to 10pm Where: AMELIA Dubai, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai Who: All ladies dining
The Dubai Mall brasserie is serving every woman dining a complimentary Tarte Cacahuète and Caramel Salé, across both lunch and dinner. Open to all, and a good excuse to book a table mid-shopping.
When: 28 August, lunch and dinner Where: La Maison Ani, Dubai Mall Who: All women
The French Mediterranean restaurant at Emirates Golf Club has created an exclusive Pistachio Tiramisu for the occasion, blending delicate mascarpone cream with rich pistachio and classic Italian flavours. Ladies can enjoy it as a complimentary treat during lunch on 28 August. Miss the lunch window and it stays on the menu across the weekend of 29 and 30 August for Dh65.
When: 28 August, complimentary during lunch Where: carine, Emirates Golf Club Who: Ladies dining
If your plans lean towards DIFC, ZEA at Emirates Financial Towers is treating every Emirati woman dining in to a complimentary dessert platter, a selection of the restaurant's signature sweets designed for sharing. Available throughout the evening, it pairs Mediterranean-inspired dining with a lounge atmosphere as the night unfolds, making it an easy addition to a celebration with friends, family or colleagues.
When: 28 August Where: ZEA, DIFC Who: Emirati women dining
Arrogante is running its offer across the long weekend, with a choice between the Pomodoro or the Yuzu Caramel Flan on the house.
When: 28 to 30 August Where: Arrogante Who: Emirati women, valid Emirates ID required
During its daily Afternoon Ritual, COYA Dubai is offering a free COYA-crafted beverage with the purchase of any dessert. A relaxed way to mark the occasion without committing to a full meal.
When: Daily, 4pm to 7pm Where: COYA Dubai Who: Guests ordering a dessert
Salvaje in Downtown is turning the day into a proper occasion. Ladies with a valid Emirates ID get two complimentary signature drinks and a starter, and there is a professional photographer on hand to capture the moment, whether that is a new profile picture, a girls' night snap or a group shot.
When: 28 to 30 August Where: Salvaje, Downtown Who: Emirati women, valid Emirates ID required
For something more laidback, Talise Spa at Madinat Jumeirah is the pick. It is not strictly free, but the buy-one-get-one offer on select 90-minute facials means you and a companion pay for one. Choose from collagen renewal, stem cell illumination, Swiss lifting, the BIOME facial and more. Open to all female UAE residents and citizens.
When: 28 August to 28 September Where: Talise Spa, Madinat Jumeirah Who: All women with Emirates ID
Round off the celebration with some calm. Veo Fitness is hosting four complimentary yoga classes for women across the weekend, spread across its Dubai locations. Take your pick, or work through more than one:
Veo Manzil: Hatha Yoga, 27 August at 6pm, to improve flexibility, reduce stress and restore balance
Veo Arabian Ranches 2: Hatha Yoga, 28 August at 5.30pm
Veo Meadows: Flow Yoga, 29 August from 5pm
Veo Hayya Lakes: Hatha Yoga, 30 August at 9.30am Who: All women, prior booking required