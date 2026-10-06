“My thing is that women need to shatter the glass ceilings,” she says.

“If you have a big personality, I would say you roar, you continue roaring, and the ones who cannot handle that, it’s definitely a them problem.”

She has heard the supposedly flattering version too: men who think she is pretty but are frightened of her. She questions what that fear is based on, particularly when they have not bothered to get to know her.

The same dynamic can follow her into work. Asking questions about a character has brought criticism in the past, she says. Yet those reactions also tell her something useful about the people she is working with.

The directors who welcome her curiosity tend to bring out her strongest performances.

“With the directors with whom I have had conversations, who are amazed instead of overwhelmed with my curiosity, that’s where you would have seen the best of my work.”

Creative disagreement does not scare her. She recalls spirited exchanges with filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan while working on Take Off, alongside a collaboration she clearly values. She wants room to question, argue and understand the person she is playing.

That is the working relationship she now expects.

Why this box-office win matters

Her latest thriller, Pradhama Drishtiya Kuttakkar, gives her plenty to examine. Parvathy plays Aleena, a police constable whose fear of losing her family drives the character’s choices.

What interested her was the woman beneath the uniform. Aleena does not have everything figured out. She reassures others even when she has no certainty herself.

“Aleena is definitely not Parvathy,” she says, distinguishing the character’s insecurity from her own access to family, friendship and support.

Her performance required her to inhabit someone constantly seeking connection and frightened of losing it. That vulnerability matters as much to her as the mechanics of the thriller.

Comparisons with Drishyam do not offend her. She remembers being thrilled by that film herself and considers it an honour if audiences experience a similar excitement watching hers.