Dubai Health retains top Epic electronic health records rating for second year

Health system scores 94% for configuration and 82% for use of Epic features
Dubai: Dubai Health has earned Epic Gold Star Configuration Level 10 for the second consecutive year for its electronic health record (EHR) system.
The recognition places Dubai Health among the 5 per cent of healthcare institutions worldwide to achieve this level of system configuration.
Dubai Health met 94 per cent of Epic’s Gold Star configuration criteria. It achieved an 82 per cent Epic Gold Star “In Use” score, reflecting the adoption of advanced Epic features across its clinical and operational teams.
Epic announced the achievement during Epic’s UGM 2026 event in Wisconsin, US.
Epic is an electronic health record system that enables healthcare organisations to manage patient information, coordinate care and support clinical and operational processes.
More than 700 healthcare institutions worldwide use Epic. Its Gold Star programme assesses how effectively organisations configure and use the system. Level 10 is the programme’s highest distinction.
Atif Albraiki, Chief Digital and AI Officer at Dubai Health, said: “This recognition reflects our ongoing efforts to ensure that technology meaningfully supports our patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals. Earning Epic Gold Star Level 10 for the second year demonstrates how we optimise our digital ecosystem to enable safer, smarter, and more connected care.”
He added: “This places us among leading healthcare institutions globally in leveraging the capabilities of electronic health records, while encouraging us to continue developing our digital ecosystem to improve the patient experience across the care journey.”
Dubai Health is expanding its use of Epic features, including tools for patients and healthcare professionals.
The Dubai Health app lets hospital patients and those receiving emergency care securely access information during their stay, including daily schedules, medications, educational resources, and communication with their care team. Patients can continue using digital tools after discharge.
Another feature, Fast Pass, automatically offers patients earlier appointments when cancellations become available, helping reduce waiting times and the need for manual appointment coordination.
Dubai Health also uses Generative AI Summaries, which give clinicians concise AI-generated overviews of patients’ medical histories, recent care and admission details. The feature helps clinicians review relevant information more quickly.