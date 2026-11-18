The academy was held in partnership with Emirates Hospital Group, with endorsement from the Emirates Family Medicine Society and the Health Promotion & Health Policy Association in Turkey. Sessions covered cardiovascular health, cancer screening, metabolic health, obesity, diabetes and smoking management. Across these areas, speakers returned to a common challenge: not all patients can realistically follow the medically ideal recommendation.

Doctors routinely tell patients to stop smoking. At the third Primary Care Academy, held in Dubai, specialists discussed why this advice alone often falls short for smokers who need support to quit. They argued that doctors must understand a patient's level of dependence, triggers and past attempts to quit before deciding on treatment, while also being prepared to discuss nicotine replacement options with adult smokers who are unable to stop.

The patient behind the risk

Dr Adel Sajwani, Consultant Family Physician and Deputy Medical Director at Mediclinic Parkview Hospital, said family doctors need to consider a patient's medical and family history alongside their social and psychological circumstances.

That includes recognising practical barriers conventional health advice may overlook. Telling someone to exercise regularly, for example, may achieve little if they work 12-hour days and return home exhausted. Similarly, recommending a healthier diet may be difficult for someone whose income or workplace limits the food available to them.

"Every person is unique," Dr Sajwani said. "This is why the family doctor needs to sit down with the patient, listen to them and work with them on a personalised treatment plan that is realistic while still working towards the ideal outcome."

The same principle applies to smoking. Most smokers already know that smoking is a major cause of heart disease, cancer and lung disease, he said. "The real question is whether the person is ready to quit."

The question of readiness

For smokers who are ready, behavioural interventions can be combined with medication and nicotine replacement therapies. Those who are not ready can be more difficult to support.

Doctors can refer patients to smoking cessation clinics, but Dr Sajwani said many do not attend because they are not yet prepared to quit or feel uncomfortable being seen entering a dedicated cessation facility. Integrating these services into routine primary care could help remove that barrier. The patient "would simply be visiting an ordinary primary care facility", he said, which "may help reduce feelings of guilt or social stigma".

Doctors should continue reinforcing the health risks of smoking and offering behavioural and pharmacological support, Dr Sajwani said. When those interventions do not succeed, however, they may need to consider the next practical option.

When quitting proves difficult

This is where alternative nicotine products can enter the discussion. Dr Sajwani described a continuum of risk among nicotine products. Combustible products such as shisha and cigarettes are among the most harmful, while non-combustible alternatives, including heated tobacco products, e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches, may involve lower exposure to certain harmful substances.

"The ideal situation is to convince the patient to quit completely and put a plan in place to help them achieve that," he said. "But if we have tried and the patient has not been able to quit, our duty is also to discuss harm reduction options."

He stressed that these products are not risk-free. However, he said a smoker who switches completely from cigarettes to a lower-risk product may reduce their exposure to some harmful substances associated with smoking.

Dr Sherif Bakir, Consultant Cardiologist at Medcare Medical Centre, stressed that such approaches are intended only for adult smokers unable to quit. "We should never encourage someone who has never smoked to start," he said.

Staying stopped

Prof. Prem Kumar, a psychiatrist, highlighted another challenge: stopping smoking and remaining smoke-free are not necessarily the same thing.

"Quitting is simply stopping, but being able to stay stopped is the actual difficulty," he said.

He said both the body and brain can develop dependence, making continued treatment and behavioural support important. "It is not just about quitting the substance; it is about being able to continue functioning without it. That is why treatment is so important."

Prof. Kumar also warned about products outside regulated supply chains, where users may have little certainty about their contents or how they were produced. Pointing to challenges around vaping in parts of Southeast Asia, he said illicit products can be particularly difficult to trace and regulate.

"Policing and banning have never been a complete solution. Regulation is also important," he said, arguing for controlled supply chains alongside appropriate enforcement and clinical care.