EHS explained that this initiative aims to broaden health insurance networks
Emirates Health Services (EHS) has announced a major expansion in the acceptance of health insurance across its medical facilities by contracting with more than 20 accredited insurance companies nationwide. This step aims to facilitate access to government healthcare services for both citizens and residents, while enhancing the overall patient experience within its hospitals and clinics.
In a press statement, EHS confirmed that the new system represents a significant shift from the previous model, where insurance acceptance was limited to a single provider or network. Today, EHS facilities are open to insured patients from a wide range of insurance companies operating across the country.
The expansion covers EHS healthcare facilities throughout the UAE, from Dubai to Fujairah, including 17 hospitals and 61 primary healthcare centers. The service is available to both citizens and residents alike.
EHS explained that this initiative aims to broaden health insurance networks and streamline the patient journey—from the moment of arrival at the facility to receiving medical care—ensuring a smooth and efficient treatment experience.
The new system places strong emphasis on the “patient journey” as a key priority, enabling insured patients to complete insurance procedures, consult with physicians, and access required services seamlessly and within a short time frame.
The organization also noted that all processes related to insurance approvals and communication with insurance companies are now fully automated through advanced IT systems. This enables rapid interaction and approval processing, often within minutes, depending on each insurer’s requirements and coverage policies.
This direct electronic integration with insurance providers is designed to reduce waiting times, ensure service continuity, and deliver high-quality, competitive healthcare within the public sector.
EHS confirmed that it has already begun receiving patients under the new system, highlighting the readiness of its medical and administrative staff, as well as its healthcare facilities, to accommodate the expanded insurance network.
This initiative aligns with EHS’s strategic direction to improve access to healthcare services and enhance the efficiency of the public healthcare sector, in line with best practices adopted by private hospitals and healthcare providers.
Emirates Health Services reaffirmed its commitment to improving the quality of healthcare services delivered to patients by offering comprehensive therapeutic and preventive care that meets the needs of citizens and residents across all emirates. The organization continues to focus on facilitating access to medical services through a wide network of hospitals, healthcare centers, and specialized clinics, while accelerating procedures and reducing waiting times.
EHS also prioritizes the development of smart services and digital systems that enhance the patient experience—from appointment booking to treatment and follow-up care. These efforts are supported by qualified medical and nursing staff, as well as state-of-the-art facilities, ensuring safe, effective, and patient-centered healthcare.
In addition, Emirates Health Services has launched a new suite of digital services, reflecting its ongoing commitment to accelerating digital transformation and delivering innovative healthcare solutions that improve customer experience and facilitate access to care.
The first service enables patients to book elastography imaging appointments through digital channels, reducing the need to visit healthcare facilities. This service improves appointment management efficiency, saves time and effort, and enhances the patient experience through integrated digital solutions.
The second service offers virtual video consultations through public health centers for communicable disease services, as well as selected EHS hospitals. Accessible via the EHS smart application and patient portal, this service allows patients to receive medical consultations remotely in a flexible and seamless manner, without the need for in-person visits, while ensuring continuity of care.
The third service allows patients to request medical reports following visits to primary healthcare centers via EHS digital channels. This service follows the same procedures already in place for requesting medical reports after hospital visits.