"She is pretty much crying the entire time," Lever says of the character.

It was a deliberate attempt to escape the expectations attached to her public image.

"I don't like being stereotyped or put in a box that this is all she can do. But I really want to try different things."

She is particularly drawn to character actors who can leave a lasting impression even without dominating screen time.

Growing up, she admired performers such as Johny Lever, Kader Khan and Rajpal Yadav for their ability to walk into a scene and steal it.

"They create magic," she says.

Her own ambition is refreshingly straightforward.

"When I come on screen, I just want to go explode, boom, and leave. And people should be like, what was that?"

It's not about the length of the role, she agrees. It's about the impact.

The woman who can command a stage but feels shy in a room

For someone who can effortlessly transform into a loud, opinionated auntie or a larger-than-life Bollywood personality, Lever has a surprisingly reserved side.

She describes herself as an ambivert.

Put her in a room full of strangers and she may retreat into her shell.

"I'll feel very shy. So I come across as somebody who has a lot of pride, but I'm just shy. I don't know if I fit in."

But put her on stage and the transformation is instant.

"I will explode. I'll just be like a lioness."

That confidence doesn't mean she's immune to nerves.

Even after performing the same jokes dozens, sometimes hundreds, of times, she worries about whether the next audience will laugh.

"I am still nervous because each audience is different, and it can go really well. It can go down south for you."

Her response to a joke falling flat is to fight harder.

"I will get the laughs out of you. If my one joke flops, I'm moving on to the next. I put double the amount of energy in my delivery."

She remembers one particularly unresponsive man sitting in the front row who barely reacted throughout her performance.

After the show, he approached her to say how much he had enjoyed himself.

I suggest that people like him should come with subtitles on their faces.

Lever laughs, but it's a genuine occupational hazard for a comedian. Sometimes the audience is enjoying itself. It just forgets to inform the person working desperately to entertain it.

Dubai, thankfully, is a different story.

"I love the Dubai audiences. I've been here so many times. I've performed here with my father and on my own."

She describes the crowds as warm, enthusiastic and willing to laugh, with some fans returning to watch the same set more than once.

"That's why I keep coming."

Making her father proud

Towards the end of our conversation, Lever returns to the one person whose approval has always mattered deeply to her.

Her father.

Despite all the fame and affection Johny Lever has received over the years, she remembers him as a parent who wanted to know whether his own children were proud of him.

"When I was young, he and I used to watch his movies at home. We used to put on the TV. He's on every other channel, right?"

He would watch their reactions and ask a simple question.

"Beta, you proud of me?"

For Jamie, the ambition was always to hear those words in reverse.

"Growing up, all I wanted was my dad to be like, 'Beta, I'm proud of you.'"

It's perhaps the most revealing moment of our breakfast.

Behind the exaggerated accents, the celebrity impressions and the wonderfully irritating Lift Auntie is a daughter who wanted to make her father proud without relying on his name to get there.

And while Johny Lever remains one of Hindi cinema's most beloved comedians, his daughter is building a comic identity that is unmistakably her own.

As we finish breakfast, there's one thing I can safely say. Jamie Lever may be trying to cut down on sugar, but she's certainly not rationing the laughs.