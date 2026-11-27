Dubai is set to become the epicentre of an intensifying global conversation on the future AI economy next month, as tech leaders, policymakers, investors and innovators from more than 120 countries fill 46 sold-out halls at the world’s largest and most international tech and AI event of the year.

With more than 6,000 exhibitors and 10,000-plus tech brands on show, GITEX GLOBAL 2026 is moving ahead at full scale, arriving at a pivotal moment for the tech industry. AI is advancing at extraordinary speed, redefining economic power, national competitiveness and entire industries, yet competing perspectives are sharpening debates on AI sovereignty, regulation, responsible deployment and the future of intelligent infrastructure.

With a high-impact agenda built around The Global Reset 2027 – Through a New Lens, GITEX GLOBAL gives these questions a dedicated opening day at the inaugural GITEX SUMMIT on December 7 at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).