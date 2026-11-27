GITEX GLOBAL to drive clarity on AI’s shifting priorities with events at DWTC, Expo City
Dubai is set to become the epicentre of an intensifying global conversation on the future AI economy next month, as tech leaders, policymakers, investors and innovators from more than 120 countries fill 46 sold-out halls at the world’s largest and most international tech and AI event of the year.
With more than 6,000 exhibitors and 10,000-plus tech brands on show, GITEX GLOBAL 2026 is moving ahead at full scale, arriving at a pivotal moment for the tech industry. AI is advancing at extraordinary speed, redefining economic power, national competitiveness and entire industries, yet competing perspectives are sharpening debates on AI sovereignty, regulation, responsible deployment and the future of intelligent infrastructure.
With a high-impact agenda built around The Global Reset 2027 – Through a New Lens, GITEX GLOBAL gives these questions a dedicated opening day at the inaugural GITEX SUMMIT on December 7 at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).
The 46th edition of the mega tech showcase then moves to Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC), Expo City Dubai, the new home of GITEX GLOBAL (December 8-11) and Expand North Star (December 8-10), its powerhouse start-up and investor connector event.
“AI is accelerating discovery and reshaping economies, while intensifying debates around trust, ethics, sovereignty, security, infrastructure and energy,” said Trixie LohMirmand, EVP of inD, the organiser of GITEX GLOBAL and Expand North Star. “GITEX GLOBAL 2026 captures this defining moment, bringing together competing perspectives to challenge assumptions, examine the strategic choices ahead and advance a shared commitment to responsible progress.”
GITEX SUMMIT will be the year’s most anticipated tech gathering for business networking, industry intelligence and knowledge exchange. Leaders will weigh the decisions shaping 2027, from the compute economy and the new map of capital to the race to superintelligence, giving business executives the clarity to enter 2027 with re-energised foresight.
Headliners include Marc Ganzi, CEO of DigitalBridge, the digital infrastructure investor acquired by SoftBank in a $3.1 billion deal completed in September; Nina Schick, GenAI expert and author of Deepfakes, the first book on AI-generated content, who has advised Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron; Anne Neuberger, General Partner and Head of Global Affairs at Andreessen Horowitz and former White House cyber and emerging tech adviser; and Gary Marcus, Emeritus Professor at New York University, a leading advocate of neurosymbolic AI and a widely recognised critic of AI hype.
At DEC from December 8-11, new showcases then track where the AI economy moves next. GITEX Robotics & Mobility arrives as global humanoid shipments rise nearly 300 per cent in the first half of 2026, featuring leading embodied AI companies including agile quadruped and humanoid maker Unitree, service robot specialist Pudu Robotics and Walker S humanoid developer UBTECH.
The Robotics & Mobility Park presents US-based Joby Aviation’s electric air taxi, launching soon in Dubai with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), and Mercedes-Benz’s Level 4 robotaxi trials.
GITEX Super Data Centre tackles the $7-trillion infrastructure build-out powering the AI race. GITEX RetailX targets a MENA retail market projected to reach $1.4 trillion by 2032, and LIVX by GITEX connects AI with a longevity market projected to reach $610 billion by 2030.
Tech ecosystems worldwide are backing Dubai as their launch pad to global markets, with their presence at GITEX GLOBAL 2026 a vote of confidence in a city that continues to unlock new business opportunities, investment partnerships and international growth.
Exhibitors are travelling from as far as Australia and New Zealand in Oceania, while Brazil and Colombia spearhead South American participation with expanded national pavilions. More than two-thirds of the European continent is out in force, with exhibitors from 31 European nations headlined by larger country pavilions from Italy, Cyprus and Greece. Meanwhile, Canada brings its first pavilion to Expand North Star, joining start-ups from as far afield as Suriname, Thailand and Uzbekistan to fast-track cross-border partnerships.
Dalibor Palus, Director of Trade Fairs at AHK UAE, which organises the German Pavilion, said: “Dubai combines ambitious technology investment with an internationally connected business environment. GITEX GLOBAL creates opportunities for German companies to exchange expertise, establish partnerships and develop business relationships that extend well beyond the event.”
Tatiana Riera, General Manager, Dubai Office at ApexBrasil, which leads the Brazil Pavilion, added: “Dubai is a gateway for taking Brazilian innovation global. Our priority is to turn international connections into business opportunities, partnerships and investment that strengthen ties between Brazil and the Gulf.”
To learn more, visit www.gitex.com and www.expandnorthstar.com
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.