“The moment a journalist is not reporting the facts, is reporting rumours or immoral stories just to get the views, I cannot trust.”

Her criticism extends to paparazzi culture, particularly photographs that objectify women or reduce celebrities to their bodies.

She acknowledges the uncomfortable reality that such images attract engagement.

“People are reporting certain things in certain ways because they know they're going to get the engagement, and the engagement is what they need to survive and actually to thrive.”

But she believes media outlets have a responsibility to draw the line.

“The person they're reporting about is a human being. They are not just a clown to be paraded around and displayed in any way you choose.”

And while she recognises that audiences drive demand for such content, she doesn't think journalists should simply cater to it.

“Let's not serve those sadistic people.”

Her plea is clear.

“Let's remain moral, ethical. Let's keep journalism beautiful, pure.”

‘Dubai is extended home’

As our conversation draws to a close, Chopra reflects on her enduring relationship with Dubai, a city that has witnessed her at different stages of her life and career.

“Dubai is always a special place for us. It's so close to our home. I have so many friends, so many family members here.”

She says the city's large Indian community makes her feel particularly connected.

“I feel like it's extended home for us.”

Over the years, Chopra has visited Dubai as a rising star, an established actress and now as a wife and mother. Her priorities may have evolved, but her affection for the city remains constant.

“You've seen me over the years because I have been here over the years, multiple, multiple visits, all for different times and phases in my life.”

And perhaps that is the most interesting thing about Chopra today.

She's no longer trying to fit the image of the perpetually ambitious Bollywood heroine, the self-sacrificing mother or the celebrity who must remain visible at all costs.

She is comfortable admitting her professional mistakes, setting boundaries around her private life and challenging expectations that don't make sense to her.

“Where I am is exactly where I wanted to be.”

For an actress who has experienced both the highs and lows of Bollywood, that might just be her most satisfying success story yet.