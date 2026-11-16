The two have shared a friendship for years, regularly giving fans a glimpse of their bond
Dubai: Actress Parineeti Chopra shared a heartfelt birthday message for her close friend, former tennis star Sania Mirza, describing her as someone she loves for being "real" and "normal".
Taking to Instagram, Parineeti posted a series of photographs and a video capturing some of their happy moments together as she wished Sania on her birthday.
"Why, why, why do I love you so much? Because you're real. Because you're normal. And those are two fav qualities in a human. Happy happy bday my Aggu. I wuv you," the 'Ishaqzaade' actress wrote.
The post featured the two friends posing together with a birthday cake, enjoying get-togethers with their circle of friends and sharing affectionate moments. In one photograph, Parineeti is seen wrapping her arms around Sania's neck as they smile for the camera.
Another set of pictures showed the pair posing with friends, while a video captured them enjoying time together. The collection offered fans a glimpse into their fun-filled friendship and the special bond they share.
Parineeti also tagged Sania in the post, adding a personal touch to her birthday tribute.
The two have shared a close friendship for several years and often give fans glimpses of their bond through social media posts and playful exchanges.
Their friendship reportedly began after Sania named Parineeti, alongside actress Deepika Padukone, as one of the stars she would like to see portray her in a biopic.
Sania had jokingly remarked that Parineeti was "relatively free" to take up the role. The light-hearted comment eventually led to the two connecting and developing a strong friendship.
Sania was also among the close friends who attended Parineeti's wedding celebrations with politician Raghav Chadha in Udaipur in September 2023. She joined the couple for the pre-wedding festivities and wedding celebrations.
Over the years, both women have spoken fondly of each other, publicly expressing their admiration and affection. Parineeti's latest birthday post is another reminder of their enduring friendship.