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Parineeti Chopra calls Sania Mirza 'real' and 'normal' on birthday

The two have shared a friendship for years, regularly giving fans a glimpse of their bond

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Parineeti Chopra and former tennis star Sania Mirza share a warm moment as they celebrate Sania's 40th birthday. Parineeti wished her friend on Instagram, calling her "real" and "normal", two qualities she said she loves most about her.
Parineeti Chopra and former tennis star Sania Mirza share a warm moment as they celebrate Sania's 40th birthday. Parineeti wished her friend on Instagram, calling her "real" and "normal", two qualities she said she loves most about her.
Instagram

Dubai: Actress Parineeti Chopra shared a heartfelt birthday message for her close friend, former tennis star Sania Mirza, describing her as someone she loves for being "real" and "normal".

Taking to Instagram, Parineeti posted a series of photographs and a video capturing some of their happy moments together as she wished Sania on her birthday.

"Why, why, why do I love you so much? Because you're real. Because you're normal. And those are two fav qualities in a human. Happy happy bday my Aggu. I wuv you," the 'Ishaqzaade' actress wrote.

The post featured the two friends posing together with a birthday cake, enjoying get-togethers with their circle of friends and sharing affectionate moments. In one photograph, Parineeti is seen wrapping her arms around Sania's neck as they smile for the camera.

Another set of pictures showed the pair posing with friends, while a video captured them enjoying time together. The collection offered fans a glimpse into their fun-filled friendship and the special bond they share.

Parineeti also tagged Sania in the post, adding a personal touch to her birthday tribute.

The two have shared a close friendship for several years and often give fans glimpses of their bond through social media posts and playful exchanges.

Their friendship reportedly began after Sania named Parineeti, alongside actress Deepika Padukone, as one of the stars she would like to see portray her in a biopic.

Sania had jokingly remarked that Parineeti was "relatively free" to take up the role. The light-hearted comment eventually led to the two connecting and developing a strong friendship.

Sania was also among the close friends who attended Parineeti's wedding celebrations with politician Raghav Chadha in Udaipur in September 2023. She joined the couple for the pre-wedding festivities and wedding celebrations.

Over the years, both women have spoken fondly of each other, publicly expressing their admiration and affection. Parineeti's latest birthday post is another reminder of their enduring friendship.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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