Dubai Fitness Challenge wraps up with star-studded rooftop yoga session
Tennis stars Sania Mirza and Maria Sharapova brought sporting star power to Dubai's fitness celebrations, joining hundreds of residents for a sunrise yoga session at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).
A breathtaking video shared by Visit Dubai on Instagram on Sunday opens with stunning views from the rooftop terrace of the iconic Gate at DIFC, offering a sweeping look at the city's skyline.
It then captures the two tennis champions as they join residents for a morning of yoga, movement and wellness, marking the final day of the 10th Dubai Fitness Challenge.
Dubai resident Mirza welcomed Sharapova to the city for the occasion. The former world No. 1 joined her fellow tennis star in celebrating fitness and community spirit against the backdrop of Dubai's striking skyline.
“Some cities wake up. Dubai rises,” Visit Dubai captioned the post.
The caption described Dubai as “a city where even legends play by different rules”, adding that Mirza and Sharapova celebrated “fitness, wellness and the extraordinary” in true Warrior Yoga style.
“In Dubai, fitness isn’t just a challenge. It’s a way of life,” the post added.
The star appearance coincided with Dubai Yoga, presented by MHERO, which brought hundreds of residents beneath the iconic Gate at DIFC on Sunday morning.
The free event welcomed participants of all ages and fitness levels for a sunrise session featuring guided breathwork, a relaxing sound bath, live music and a 30-minute yoga class.
Gates opened at 5.15am, with live music and a display by Yogasana champions setting the tone. Participants then took part in a sound bath, guided breathwork and warm-up activities ahead of the main session at 6.45am.
Yoga master Allaoua Gaham led the 30-minute 30x30 yoga session, joined on stage by Fabletics ambassador Yasmine Arida. Music, wellness activities and refreshments continued afterwards, giving participants an opportunity to unwind and connect.
Humanoid robots added an unexpected attraction to the morning, taking to the stage with dance routines that caught the attention of the crowd.
Participants stopped to watch and film the performance, which brought a futuristic touch to an event focused on movement, fitness and wellbeing.
Sunday's yoga gathering marked the final day of the 10th edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, which ran from October 31 to November 29.
The annual initiative encouraged residents and visitors to complete 30 minutes of physical activity every day for 30 consecutive days.
This year's programme featured flagship events including Dubai Ride, Dubai Run, Dubai Stand Up Paddle and Dubai Yoga, alongside thousands of activities across the emirate.
The three free 30x30 Fitness Villages at Kite Beach, Zabeel Park and Al Warqa'a Park, together with Community Fitness Hubs, gave residents opportunities to take part in activities throughout the month.
As the challenge comes to a close, its message is to keep the momentum going beyond the 30 days and make physical activity part of everyday life.