See Gulf News readers enjoying Dubai Run with family and friends
Gulf News readers joined Dubai Run on Sunday, November 22, sharing photos of their morning with family and friends. Their pictures capture the event through their eyes, from the start of the run to the finish line.
Were you part of the crowd? Share your photos with us here.
"The 'Sticky Notes' Girl: A Creative Look for the Dubai Run 2026 event. "
"Today at Dubai Run 2026 on Sheikh Zayed Road: 5km run."
"Santa at the Dubai Run 2026."
"Pharmacy life, Dubai Run!"
"My sister Mariyam dressed up as Dubai Chocolate."