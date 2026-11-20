Extended Metro services and shuttle buses to help Dubai Run participants travel
Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced temporary road closures, extended Metro operating hours and shuttle bus services for Sunday, 22 November, when thousands of runners are expected to take part in Dubai Run 2026.
The traffic restrictions will be in place from 3am to 10am, affecting sections of Sheikh Zayed Road and three other roads in central Dubai.
The authority said it would extend Dubai Metro operating hours to help participants reach the event and provide shuttle buses for those leaving afterwards.
Motorists have been advised to plan their journeys and use alternative routes to avoid delays.
Which roads will be closed?
According to the RTA's announcement, the closures will affect:
Sheikh Zayed Road: Between the Trade Centre Junction and Al Safa Bridge.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard: From Address Hotel to Fashion Parking.
Lower Financial Centre Street: Between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road.
Al Sukook Street: From Sheikh Zayed Road to Al Boursa Street.
The RTA has identified four alternative routes for drivers travelling through affected areas:
Upper Financial Centre Street
Zabeel Palace Road
Al Wasl Road
Al Khail Road
The authority urged road users to make arrangements in advance and allow additional time for their journeys.
Extended Metro services for runners
Dubai Metro operating hours will be extended on Sunday to accommodate participants travelling to Dubai Run, while shuttle buses will be available to help runners leave the event.
Participants in the 5km event are advised to use World Trade Centre Metro Station, while those taking part in the 10km run should use Emirates Towers Metro Station.
Dubai Run returns to Sheikh Zayed Road
Dubai Run will begin at 6.30am on Sunday, with two routes designed for different fitness levels.
Both routes start on Sheikh Zayed Road near the Museum of the Future.
The 5km route, which is suitable for families and beginners, finishes on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard near Dubai Mall.
The 10km route continues along Sheikh Zayed Road before finishing near the DIFC Gate Building.
The starting line will close at 8am, and the event is scheduled to finish at 9am.
First held in 2019 with approximately 70,000 participants, Dubai Run has grown into one of the world's largest community running events.
More than 307,000 runners participated in the 2025 edition, setting a new attendance record.
The event is part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, launched in 2017 by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, to encourage residents and visitors to complete 30 minutes of physical activity every day for 30 consecutive days.
Now in its 10th edition, the Dubai Fitness Challenge runs from 31 October to 29 November 2026.