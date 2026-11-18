We want to see the action, family fun and finish-line smiles
Are you joining Dubai Run with family, running with friends or taking part for the first time? Gulf News wants to see your moments from the run on Sunday, November 22.
Whether you are taking on the 10km route or enjoying the 5km route, share your photos and videos as you run, jog or walk along Sheikh Zayed Road.
From little runners to matching team outfits, show us how you are taking part. You can also share your moments before the run and happy faces after reaching the finish. Are you busy sewing (or maybe gluing) your costume? We want to see it now.
Remember to move safely to the side before taking photos or videos, keeping the route clear for other runners.
Join our Dubai Run campaign and share your morning with readers across the UAE.