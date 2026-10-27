‘Running saved my life’: Alex Bowman’s story behind 100km Dubai run

Dubai runner to kick off DFC 2026 with landmark-to-landmark ultra-challenge
Dubai Fitness Challenge returns this weekend, inviting residents and visitors to embrace an active lifestyle as the city prepares for a month of free fitness activities, community events and sporting challenges.
Launched in 2017 by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, the initiative encourages everyone to complete 30 minutes of physical activity every day for 30 days. Now celebrating its 10th edition, the challenge has attracted more than 16 million participants.
Running from October 31 to November 29, this year's event will transform Dubai into a fitness hub, with three Fitness Villages, 34 Community Fitness Hubs and thousands of free classes available to the public.
Among the most inspiring stories to emerge from the initiative is that of Alex Bowman, who will mark the opening day by attempting to run 100km across 10 of Dubai's most iconic landmarks.
The Dubai Fitness Challenge ambassador will set off on Saturday October 31, with his route showcasing the city's landmarks.
"I'm excited to take on this challenge through Dubai, especially knowing the community can be part of the journey,” said the Dubai resident.
The runner has covered 168km in 24 hours, completed 12 marathons since taking up running four years ago and recorded a personal-best marathon time of 2:44.
Despite those achievements, Bowman knows the distance will present its own difficulties.
"People sometimes assume that because you've run 100km before, it somehow becomes easier, it doesn't,” explained Bowman.
“Every distance deserves respect, regardless of how many times you've covered it.
“There will inevitably be moments when things get difficult. But that's also what excites me, those moments where you have to dig a little deeper, trust yourself and keep moving forward."
Bowman hopes the run will become a collective effort rather than simply a personal endurance test, inviting members of the public to accompany him along any part of the route.
He said: "This challenge isn't just about me running 100km. It's about bringing people together through movement and showing what's possible when we support one another.
“Whether someone wants to run a few kilometres alongside me, join for a longer section or simply come out and cheer, every bit of support will mean something."
"You don't need to run 100km to be part of a 100km challenge. Run your distance, whatever that looks like."
Behind Bowman's achievements is a personal story that reflects the importance of physical activity beyond competition and performance.
His introduction to running came during a difficult period following the loss of his father, shortly after he became a father himself. What began as a way to cope with grief eventually became a central part of his life.
"Running came into my life completely by accident,” said Bowman.
“I had been searching for a positive way to deal with personal pain after losing my father. I didn't start running to become an athlete. I started running for my mind, and that's always remained my biggest motivation."
"Running genuinely saved my life. It gave me structure, purpose and a way to work through things I didn't always know how to deal with."
The story also resonates with the theme of the UAE's Year of Family, under which this year's Dubai Fitness Challenge is taking place.
For Bowman, the initiative's appeal lies in its ability to encourage people to get active without placing pressure on them to achieve a particular result.
"It removes the idea that fitness has to be about competition, ability or achieving a particular result.
“Instead, it encourages everyone to get moving, regardless of where they're starting from. I always say that you don't have to be an athlete to inspire someone. Anyone can influence anyone."
Bowman was named among the fitness ambassadors representing the landmark 10th edition, a role he views as an opportunity to encourage others to discover the benefits of exercise.
"I genuinely couldn't be prouder,” added Bowman. “For me, being an ambassador isn't just about representing an initiative - it's about representing something I wholeheartedly believe in.
"The energy around Dubai Fitness Challenge is incredible. Seeing an entire city come together, supporting and motivating one another through movement, is something really special.
“If my story encourages just one person to start, to keep going or to believe in themselves a little more, then I've done something worthwhile."
As Dubai Fitness Challenge celebrates its 10th edition, the initiative continues to promote the idea that small, consistent steps towards an active lifestyle can make a difference. With free classes, community activities and opportunities for people of all fitness levels, the city-wide event aims to make movement part of everyday life.
Residents and visitors can register for Dubai Fitness Challenge 2026 at www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com.