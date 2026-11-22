Paragliders add a spectacular aerial twist to Dubai Run 2026
Dubai: Participants at Dubai Run 2026 were treated to an aerial spectacle as paragliders took to the skies above Sheikh Zayed Road on Sunday morning.
The flying displays added an extra dose of excitement to the annual community event, with runners and spectators looking up to watch the action overhead as thousands took on the 5km and 10km routes.
As one of Dubai's busiest highways transformed into a giant running track, the paramotors offered a striking contrast to the sea of runners below, adding another memorable dimension to the morning.
Part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, Dubai Run brought together residents, families and visitors for a celebration of fitness, community spirit and outdoor activity.
Follow our Dubai Run 2026 live coverage for the latest updates, crowd moments and highlights from Sheikh Zayed Road as thousands take part in the annual event.
Gulf News Chief Visual Journalist Virendra Saklani captures the spectacular paramotor displays and the excitement they brought to Dubai Run.