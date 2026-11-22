From 5km fun runs to inspiring stories, catch all the action from Dubai Run 2026.
Highlights
For May Cortezano and her husband Lyndon, waking up at 2am to travel from Sharjah was worth it for a special family experience.
“This is our second Dubai Run, but it’s extra special because our two-year-old son Avyn is joining us for the first time,” May said.
With Avyn joining his parents on a tricycle, this year’s Dubai Run has become a family affair, making the early morning journey even more memorable.
The competition is getting tougher as more runners turn up in elaborate costumes, all hoping to win the Dh10,000 prize.
For Rechele Mediano, this is her third Dubai Run, but her first time joining the costume competition.
I’ve taken part in Dubai Run three times, but this year I wanted to try something different. I spent three hours making my costume, and of course, I’m hoping to win that Dh10,000.Rechele Mediano
Participants continue to stream in, with crowds growing along the car-free highway as the morning gets underway.
A robot has landed on Sheikh Zayed Road, and he’s ready to run.
Meet Abdul Rehman, who spent four hours creating his eye-catching robot costume for a chance to win Dubai Run’s Dh10,000 costume prize.
“I spent four hours making this costume, and I really hope I win the Dh10,000 prize. I’m so excited to get started,” he said.
Having lived in the UAE for four years, Abdul Rehman has previously participated in Dubai Ride, but this is his first Dubai Run.
For Indian expat Suneer, Dubai Run 2026 is even more special this year as he joins the event with his entire family for the first time.
This is my second Dubai Run, but my first with my whole family, which makes it so much more special. We drive along this road all the time, and it’s always packed with cars. Now, seeing it completely closed to traffic and filled with people instead of vehicles is just surreal. It’s an incredible feeling.Suneer
Why just run for the prize when you can dress up as it? Dubai Run participant La Lyn and her colleague Manu have taken the Dh10,000 costume competition quite literally, turning up dressed as an ATM machine and a cash reward.
“It’s my second time taking part in Dubai Run, and I spent two hours making the costume. We decided to dress up as the Dh10,000 prize itself. We’re manifesting that win,” La Lyn said. With their money-themed outfits, the duo are hoping to turn their creative idea into a winning one.
Event marshals are welcoming participants with enthusiastic calls of “Good morning” and the sound of whistles, bringing a lively atmosphere to Sheikh Zayed Road as runners arrive before dawn.
It’s only 4am, but the atmosphere near Emirates Towers Metro Station is already lively as participants begin arriving for Dubai Run 2026.
Crowds are gradually gathering, with event marshals blowing their whistles to welcome runners and guide them towards the event area.
Despite the early hour, excitement is building as Dubai prepares for thousands of participants to take over Sheikh Zayed Road for the annual run.
It’s not every day that Sheikh Zayed Road is completely free of cars. One of Dubai’s busiest highways is now closed to traffic for the Dubai Run.
Road closures will last until 10am affecting the following roads:
Sheikh Zayed Road: Trade Centre Junction to Al Safa Bridge.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard: Address Hotel to Fashion Parking.
Lower Financial Centre Street: Sheikh Zayed Road to Al Khail Road.
Al Sukook Street: Sheikh Zayed Road to Al Boursa Street.
Alternative routes: Motorists can use Upper Financial Centre Street, Zabeel Palace Road, Al Wasl Road and Al Khail Road.
Running with friends, enjoying the car-free Sheikh Zayed Road or celebrating at the finish line? We want to see your Dubai Run 2026 moments!
Share your photos and videos with Gulf News, capturing the fun, excitement and memorable moments along the route.
Use #DubaiRun, #DubaiFitnessChallenge and #Dubai30x30 to join the conversation.
Already at Dubai Run or making your way to the starting line? Here are the key transport updates to keep in mind:
Metro: Services started at 3am. 5km participants can use World Trade Centre or Max stations, while 10km runners can head to Emirates Towers.
Getting back: Shuttle buses will run from Business Bay Metro Station to City Centre Deira, BurJuman and Max stations.
Parking: Around 15,000 spaces are available at Dubai Mall, Dubai Mall Zabeel and Dubai World Trade Centre. Check access through the S'hail app.
Road closures: Four major roads, including Sheikh Zayed Road between Trade Centre Junction and Al Safa Bridge, are closed from 3am to 10am.
Alternative routes: Upper Financial Centre Street, Zabeel Palace Road, Al Wasl Road and Al Khail Road.
Salik: Tolls are free until 6am, rise to Dh6 between 6am and 10am, and return to Dh4 afterwards.
Remember: Bus services are not available for reaching the event because of road closures. Metro remains the recommended option.
Whether you are running, jogging or walking, a few simple precautions can help make your Dubai Run experience safer and more enjoyable. Organisers have outlined the following facilities and safety arrangements for participants:
Water stations: Mai Dubai water stations will be available at the start, along both routes and at the finish.
Pace yourself: Dubai Run is not a race. Allow enough space for other participants to pass.
Taking photographs: If you need to stop for a photograph or a drink, move to the side of the road to avoid obstructing others.
Medical support: Medical teams will be stationed along the entire route.
Need assistance? Look for event marshals wearing 'MAY I HELP YOU' T-shirts or approach a medic. You can also call 901 for assistance.
Unable to finish? Event staff will help you find your way back to a Metro station or your car park.
Lost property: Ask an event steward for directions to the lost property area.
Meeting family and friends: Make sure everyone registers for the same route and time slot. Agree on a meeting point before heading to the starting line.
For people of determination: Check the detailed participation information sheet on the official Dubai Run website for specific arrangements and guidance.
There is another reason to get creative with your running gear at Dubai Run 2026. To celebrate 10 years of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, organisers are giving 10 winners Dh10,000 each for the most creative running outfits.
Want to enter? Here is how:
Register for Dubai Run 2026.
Wear your boldest, brightest and most creative running outfit.
Take a photograph at the event on November 22, ensuring your official running bib is visible.
Follow @dubaifitnesschallenge on Instagram.
Send your photograph through a direct message to the account.
Entry window: November 22, from 5am to 5pm only.
The competition is open to participants aged 18 and above. For younger participants, entries must be submitted by a parent or legal guardian.
Need a coffee or breakfast before setting off, or a bite to eat after crossing the finish line? Several food and beverage outlets near the Dubai Run route have announced early opening hours this Sunday, November 22.
Here is when you can grab a bite:
From 5.30am: Starbucks, Nando's
From 6am: Toby's Estate, RX Coffee, Joud Café, Home Bakery, Social House, Mado Café, Peet's Coffee, Tim Hortons, Krispy Kreme, Cold Stone, Burger King, KFC, My Cookie Dough, Circle of Crust, Qinwan Dates
From 6.30am: Bombay Chowpatty
From 7am: New York Fries, Hampstead, Doner Kebab, Chin Chin, Texas Chicken, Bikanervala, Charley's, Pizza Hut, Papa Johns, Chinese Palace, Panda Chinese, Umami
From 8am: Taqado, GYU Boss
From 9am: Bosnian House
Note: These are opening times announced by the organisers and may vary by branch. Check with individual outlets before visiting.
Heading to Sheikh Zayed Road for Dubai Run 2026? From route details and Metro timings to road closures and transport arrangements, here's everything you need to plan your morning. Read here
Participants have started gathering for Dubai Run 2026, as excitement builds ahead of the mass fitness event taking over Sheikh Zayed Road this morning.
Thousands are expected to take part in the 5km and 10km routes, turning one of Dubai’s busiest highways into a giant running track.
What to know about Dubai Run
When: Sunday, November 22, 2026
Where: Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai
Routes: 5km and 10km
Event: Part of the 10th edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, running from October 31 to November 29.
The challenge: Launched in 2017 by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, it encourages residents and visitors to complete 30 minutes of daily physical activity for 30 days.
Dubai Run was first held in 2019, attracting around 70,000 participants. The 2025 edition drew more than 307,000 people, making it one of the world's largest community running events.