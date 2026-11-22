For May Cortezano and her husband Lyndon, waking up at 2am to travel from Sharjah was worth it for a special family experience.

“This is our second Dubai Run, but it’s extra special because our two-year-old son Avyn is joining us for the first time,” May said.

With Avyn joining his parents on a tricycle, this year’s Dubai Run has become a family affair, making the early morning journey even more memorable.