Sheikh Zayed Road becomes a giant running track on Sunday. Here's your complete guide
What would it feel like to have Sheikh Zayed Road all to yourself – with no cars, no traffic and thousands of people sharing the road with you? For a few hours tomorrow morning, one of Dubai’s busiest highways will turn into a giant running track, giving participants a rare chance to run or walk past some of the city’s most recognisable landmarks without a vehicle in sight.
That is the experience promised by Dubai Run 2026, returning on Sunday, November 22. Whether you want to jog with friends, walk with your family or take on a longer distance, the event has two routes – 5km and 10km – welcoming everyone from beginners to experienced runners.
Since its debut in 2019, when around 70,000 people took part, Dubai Run has grown into one of the world’s largest community running events. The 2025 edition drew more than 307,000 participants, setting a new attendance record.
A flagship event of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, now in its 10th edition, Dubai Run is part of a wider citywide initiative running from October 31 to November 29. It encourages residents and visitors to get at least 30 minutes of physical activity every day for 30 days.
Planning to join the crowd? With road closures, extended Metro services and special Salik rates in place, knowing how to get there – and what to expect – is essential.
Here is your complete guide to the event, including route details, bib collection, transport, parking, food options and everything else you need to know.
Your official running bib is compulsory, and there is no collection on event day. Saturday, November 21, is your last chance.
Where: Dubai Municipality 30x30 Fitness Village, Zabeel Park (Gate 2)
When: Saturday, November 21, 8am to 11pm
No bib, no run.
|Event detail
|Information
|Date
|Sunday, November 22, 2026
|Start time
|6.30am
|Start line closes
|8am
|Event ends
|9am
|Starting point
|Sheikh Zayed Road, near Museum of the Future
|Cost
|Free (registration is mandatory)
Arrive according to your registered time slot. Check your confirmation email if you are unsure about your allocated arrival time.
Both routes start on Sheikh Zayed Road, near the Museum of the Future, but have different finishing points.
Start: Sheikh Zayed Road, near the Museum of the Future
Finish: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, near Dubai Mall
Suitable for: Families, beginners and casual runners
The shorter route is ideal for those who want to enjoy the event at a relaxed pace. Strollers are allowed on this route only.
Start: Sheikh Zayed Road, near the Museum of the Future
Finish: Gate Building in DIFC, near Emirates Towers
Suitable for: Experienced runners and those seeking a longer challenge
Dubai Run is not a competitive race. You can run, jog or walk at your own pace.
Bringing children? Parents or legal guardians could register up to three children. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult, and all children must be supervised throughout the event.
Dubai Metro is the recommended way to reach the starting areas. Services will begin early, at 3am on Sunday, to accommodate participants.
5km runners: World Trade Centre Metro Station (Max Metro Station is also an option)
10km runners: Emirates Towers Metro Station
Before you travel:
Make sure your nol card has a minimum balance of Dh15 for Silver or Dh30 for Gold. This is recommended to cover your return journey and minimise queues.
You can purchase a dynamic QR nol ticket or card through the nol Pay or S'hail app.
Check your route and station before leaving home.
Important Metro access update: Street-level access to Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station from the Dubai Mall side of Sheikh Zayed Road is restricted. Use the Dubai Mall bridge or travel via Business Bay Metro Station as an alternative.
Getting home: Shuttle buses will operate from Business Bay Metro Station to:
City Centre Deira Metro Station
BurJuman Metro Station
Max Metro Station
Dubai Mall, World Trade Centre, Emirates Towers and Max Metro stations will also be available for the return journey.
Important: Bus services will not be available for arrivals at the event because of the road closures. Use the Metro or make alternative arrangements to reach the starting line.
Road closures will be in place from 3am to 10am on Sunday, affecting four roads in central Dubai.
Which roads will close?
Sheikh Zayed Road: Between Trade Centre Junction and Al Safa Bridge.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard: From Address Hotel to Fashion Parking.
Lower Financial Centre Street: Between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road.
Al Sukook Street: From Sheikh Zayed Road to Al Boursa Street.
Alternative routes recommended by the RTA:
Upper Financial Centre Street
Zabeel Palace Road
Al Wasl Road
Al Khail Road
Motorists should plan their journeys in advance and allow additional time.
The RTA has arranged around 15,000 parking spaces to facilitate access to Dubai Run.
Recommended parking locations include:
Dubai Mall
Dubai Mall Zabeel
Dubai World Trade Centre
For participants:
5km runners: Park at Dubai Mall or Dubai Mall Zabeel.
10km runners: Use Dubai World Trade Centre car parks.
From the parking areas, take the Metro to reach the starting line. Parking availability and access may be affected by road restrictions. Check the S'hail app before setting off.
Taxis: Designated drop-off and pick-up points will be near the start and finish lines. Plan your journey in advance with the S'hail app, and allow extra time.
Special variable toll rates will apply on Sunday, November 22, coinciding with Dubai Run.
Motorists passing through Salik gates will pay the following charges:
1am to 6am: Free
6am to 10am: Dh6 per crossing (usual Sunday rate is Dh4)
10am to 4pm: Dh4
4pm to 8pm: Dh4
8pm to 1am: Dh4
A 5 per cent VAT applies to all chargeable toll transactions.
Do bring:
Your official running bib
Comfortable sportswear and running shoes
Essential valuables, kept with you
Your nol card or app, if using the Metro
Don't bring:
Large bags or rucksacks – there is no bag-drop facility.
Pets – they are not permitted.
Extra belongings that you do not need during the run.
Strollers are permitted on the 5km route only.
Note: There are no changing facilities. Toilets will be limited to the start and finish areas, so use the facilities before leaving home.
Water: Mai Dubai water stations will be available at the start, along both routes and at the finish.
Pace yourself: Dubai Run is not a race. Leave enough space for others to pass.
Stopping for photographs: Move to the side of the road if you need to stop for a photograph or a drink of water.
Medical support: Medical teams will be available along the full route.
Need help? Approach a marshal wearing a 'MAY I HELP YOU' T-shirt or a medic. You can also call 901 for assistance.
Unable to finish? Event staff will help you find your way back to a Metro station or your car park.
Lost something?: Ask an event steward for directions to the lost property area.
Meeting family and friends: Everyone should register for the same route and time slot. Agree on a meeting point before arriving at the starting line.
People of determination should check the detailed participation information sheet on the official Dubai Run website.
To mark 10 years of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, 10 winners will receive Dh10,000 each for the most creative running outfits.
How to enter:
Register for Dubai Run.
Dress up in your boldest, brightest and most creative running outfit.
Take a photograph at the event on November 22, with your official bib visible.
Follow @dubaifitnesschallenge on Instagram.
Send your photograph through a direct message.
Entry window: November 22, from 5am to 5pm only.
The competition is open to participants aged 18 and above. Entries for younger participants must be submitted by a parent or legal guardian.
Whether you're running with family and friends, enjoying the car-free Sheikh Zayed Road or celebrating at the finish line, Gulf News wants to capture your Dubai Run moments.
Share your pictures and videos with us, from family fun to finish-line celebrations, using #DubaiRun, #DubaiFitnessChallenge and #Dubai30x30.
Several food and beverage outlets have announced early opening hours on Sunday, November 22, giving participants options for coffee, breakfast and post-run bites. Fuel up: Where to eat before and after
Several spots near the route are opening early on Sunday.
From 5.30am: Starbucks, Nando's
From 6am: Toby's Estate, RX Coffee, Joud Café, Home Bakery, Social House, Mado Café, Peet's Coffee, Tim Hortons, Krispy Kreme, Cold Stone, Burger King, KFC, My Cookie Dough, Circle of Crust, Qinwan Dates
From 6.30am: Bombay Chowpatty
From 7am: New York Fries, Hampstead, Doner Kebab, Chin Chin, Texas Chicken, Bikanervala, Charley's, Pizza Hut, Papa Johns, Chinese Palace, Panda Chinese, Umami
From 8am: Taqado, GYU Boss
From 9am: Bosnian House
Opening times are as announced by the organisers and may vary by branch. Check with individual outlets before making plans.
Collect your bib today, before 11pm.
Check your registered route and arrival slot.
Plan your Metro journey or parking.
Check road closures and alternative routes.
Top up your nol card (Dh15 minimum for Silver).
Charge your phone.
Lay out your running clothes and shoes.
Agree on a meeting point with your group.
Leave large bags and unnecessary belongings at home.
Stay hydrated and get an early night.
Plan ahead, arrive on time and enjoy Dubai Run 2026.
Dubai Run is one of the flagship events of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, launched in 2017 by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.
The initiative encourages residents and visitors to complete 30 minutes of physical activity every day for 30 consecutive days.
Now in its 10th edition, the Dubai Fitness Challenge runs from October 31 to November 29, 2026.
Dubai Run was first held in 2019, attracting approximately 70,000 participants. It has since grown into one of the world's largest community running events.
The 2025 edition attracted more than 307,000 participants, setting a new attendance record.
So, are you ready to see Sheikh Zayed Road in a way you have never experienced before? Lace up your trainers, plan your journey and get set to join thousands of others for a morning of movement, energy and unforgettable views. Whether you choose the 5km or 10km route, Dubai Run 2026 is your chance to be part of a citywide celebration of fitness.