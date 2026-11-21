Water: Mai Dubai water stations will be available at the start, along both routes and at the finish.

Pace yourself: Dubai Run is not a race. Leave enough space for others to pass.

Stopping for photographs: Move to the side of the road if you need to stop for a photograph or a drink of water.

Medical support: Medical teams will be available along the full route.

Need help? Approach a marshal wearing a 'MAY I HELP YOU' T-shirt or a medic. You can also call 901 for assistance.

Unable to finish? Event staff will help you find your way back to a Metro station or your car park.

Lost something?: Ask an event steward for directions to the lost property area.