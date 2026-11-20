Dh4 toll applies from 10am until 1am, with crossings free between 1am and 6am
Dubai: Dubai's toll operator Salik has announced special variable toll rates for Sunday, November 22, 2026, coinciding with Dubai Run, which will see thousands of participants take to Sheikh Zayed Road.
Under the revised schedule, motorists passing through Salik toll gates between 6am and 10am will be charged Dh6 per crossing, compared with the usual Sunday rate of Dh4.
The toll will drop to Dh4 between 10am and 4pm, with the same rate applying during the evening peak period from 4pm to 8pm and the late-evening period from 8pm to 1am.
Salik confirmed that crossings between 1am and 6am will remain free of charge.
A 5 per cent value-added tax (VAT) applies to all chargeable toll transactions, according to Salik's announcement.
The revised rates coincide with Dubai Run 2026, one of the flagship events of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, which encourages residents and visitors to complete 30 minutes of physical activity daily for 30 days.
Scheduled to begin at 6.30am on Sunday, the event will give participants a choice of two routes through central Dubai.
The 5km route will begin on Sheikh Zayed Road near the Museum of the Future and continue through Downtown Dubai, finishing on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard.
The longer 10km route will also start near the Museum of the Future, following Sheikh Zayed Road before finishing near the Gate Building at the Dubai International Financial Centre.
Motorists travelling through central Dubai on Sunday morning are advised to plan their journeys in advance and account for possible traffic restrictions around the event routes.