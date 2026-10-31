Dubai Ride, Etihad Rail works and UAE road restrictions may affect weekend travel
Dubai: Motorists across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah should plan their weekend journeys ahead of time, with road closures, lane restrictions, changing toll rates and revised speed limits affecting several routes from Friday, October 30, to Sunday, November 1.
Dubai drivers will need to account for road closures linked to Dubai Ride 2026, extended Metro operating hours, designated parking locations and variable Salik charges on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Etihad Rail construction work will bring overnight closures on Emirates Road between Dubai and Sharjah.
In Abu Dhabi, temporary lane closures will affect key roads, including Sheikh Zayed Bridge and Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street. New speed limits will also come into effect on five Dubai roads from November 1.
Here is a breakdown of the traffic changes, parking updates and travel arrangements to know before setting off.
Dubai Ride 2026, taking place on Sunday, November 1, will bring changes to traffic, toll charges and public transport arrangements.
Motorists passing through Salik gates will pay variable toll charges based on the time of travel.
The rates are:
Peak hours – Dh6: 6am to 10am and 4pm to 8pm.
Low-peak hours – Dh4: 10am to 4pm and 8pm to 1am.
Off-peak hours – Free: 1am to 6am.
A 5 per cent VAT applies to all toll transactions.
The RTA has announced extended Metro services to help participants and spectators reach Dubai Ride.
Metro services begin at 3am on Sunday, November 1.
The round-trip Metro fare is Dh30, according to the RTA.
Passengers should check their nol Card balance before travelling.
The RTA has identified three main parking facilities:
Dubai World Trade Centre
Dubai Mall
Zabeel
Parking guidance for individual starting gates includes:
Gate A – Museum of the Future: Dubai World Trade Centre parking.
Gate B – Al Satwa: No dedicated parking; participants are advised to cycle to and from the event.
Gate C – Coca-Cola Arena: RTA parking is available nearby.
Gate D – Business Bay: No dedicated parking; participants are advised to cycle to and from the event.
Gate E – Lower Financial Centre Street: Dubai Mall Cinema and Fashion parking.
Gate F – Dubai Mall: Dubai Mall Cinema and Fashion parking.
Motorists can also consider nearby parking facilities operated by Parkin and Parkonic.
Parkin options:
City Walk Barrierless Parking
336AP Trade Centre Second
335AP Trade Centre First
Parkonic options:
Dubai Opera
Souk Al Bahar
Emaar Boulevard, Downtown Dubai
Parking is subject to availability and the operators' terms and conditions. Participants should allow enough time to park and reach their registered Dubai Ride starting gate.
Parking is subject to availability. Participants should check the terms and conditions and allow enough time to reach their registered starting gates.
Sheikh Zayed Road and surrounding areas will be affected by closures for the cycling event.
The event's key timings are:
Date: Sunday, November 1
Route opening: 6.15am
Latest start time: 7.30am
Route closure: 8am
Location: Sheikh Zayed Road and Downtown Dubai
Participants can choose between a 12km Sheikh Zayed Road route and a 4km Downtown family route. Registration is compulsory, although participation is free.
Motorists should check the RTA's official channels for the latest closure details and diversions before travelling.
Speed limits will change on five Dubai roads from Sunday, November 1. Three roads will have higher limits, while two will have lower limits.
The revised limits are:
Al Asayel Street: 60km/h to 80km/h.
Al Mustaqbal Street: 60km/h to 70km/h.
Latifa bint Hamdan Street: 60km/h to 70km/h.
Al Rebat Street: 100km/h to 90km/h.
Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah Street: 80km/h to 70km/h.
The changes apply to specified sections in both directions. The RTA has confirmed that road signs will be updated and speed cameras reprogrammed to reflect the new limits.
Motorists should follow the revised signs, particularly on roads where speed limits are being reduced.
Motorists travelling from Dubai towards Sharjah will face overnight closures on Emirates Road (E611) as Etihad Rail carries out infrastructure works.
The restrictions are scheduled as follows:
Road: Emirates Road (E611), from Dubai towards Sharjah.
Timing: 1am to 5am daily.
Start date: Friday, October 30.
End date: Sunday, November 15.
Affected areas include Maleha Street, Emirates Road and the Sharjah Mosque area.
The four-hour overnight closures are part of Etihad Rail's ongoing infrastructure works to expand its passenger rail network. Drivers should allow extra time and follow diversion signs.
Motorists travelling towards Abu Dhabi on Abu Dhabi–Al Ain Road (E22) will face a road closure and traffic diversion, along with reduced speed limits.
The measures will begin at midnight on Saturday, October 31, and remain in place until 5am on Saturday, January 30, 2027.
Speed limits will be reduced from 160km/h to 140km/h and 120km/h along the affected sections. Drivers should follow the revised signs and speed restrictions.
Abu Dhabi Mobility has announced several temporary closures across the emirate, affecting key roads from Friday, October 30, to Monday, November 2.
The restrictions include:
Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed International Road (E11)
The road near Al Mirfa towards Al Ghweifat in the Al Dhafra Region will be closed during these periods:
Saturday, October 31: 6am to 9am.
Sunday, November 1: 6am to 9am.
Friday, November 6: 6.30am to 8.30am.
Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street (E20)
The right lanes in both directions will be closed:
Towards Abu Dhabi.
Towards Sweihan.
The restrictions run from midnight on Saturday, October 31, until 6am on Monday, November 2.
Sheikh Zayed Bridge
The right lane towards Abu Dhabi will be closed from midnight on Saturday, October 31, until 6am on Monday, November 2.
Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Street (E12)
The right lane towards Saadiyat Island will be closed from 2pm on Friday, October 30, until 6am on Monday, November 2.
Najm Suhail Street, Mohamed Bin Zayed City
The road will be closed from 10pm on Friday, October 30, until 3am on Monday, November 2.
Truck movements will be restricted on Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed International Road (E11) towards Al Mirfa on Saturday, October 31, from 6am to 9am.
Motorists and truck operators should plan their journeys accordingly and follow traffic signs and instructions during the restriction.
Additional traffic restrictions will apply on Abu Dhabi Island during ADIPEC 2026, from Monday, November 2, to Thursday, November 5.
Trucks: Movement restricted 24 hours a day.
Labour buses: Movement restricted from 6.30am to 8pm.
Exemptions: Vehicles belonging to logistics and general cleaning companies.
A Park and Ride service will be available for the event. Parking at ADNEC will be reserved for permit holders.
With several events, roadworks and traffic restrictions scheduled across the three emirates, drivers should:
Check road closures and diversions before setting off.
Allow extra time for journeys, particularly around Dubai Ride routes.
Check Salik charges and revised speed limits.
Consider the Metro when travelling to Dubai Ride.
Follow official traffic updates and instructions from authorities.
Motorists should also remember that some restrictions will continue beyond the weekend, particularly the overnight Emirates Road closures and the Abu Dhabi–Al Ain Road works. Checking the latest updates before each journey can help avoid delays and unexpected diversions.