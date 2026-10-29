Dubai Ride on November 1: How to register, collect your bib and plan your morning

Free to join, but you need a bib: how to register and prepare for Dubai Ride 2026
Dubai: Sheikh Zayed Road will swap cars for bicycles this Sunday, November 1, as Dubai Ride returns on the opening weekend of the Dubai Fitness Challenge.
The free event offers two routes, a 12km ride along Sheikh Zayed Road and a 4km family loop through Downtown Dubai, passing landmarks including the Museum of the Future, Dubai Water Canal, Burj Khalifa and Dubai Opera.
But you cannot just turn up with a bike. Here is everything you need to know, from registering and collecting your bib to bike rentals, parking and Salik.
When: Sunday, November 1. Routes open at 6.15am
Where: Sheikh Zayed Road and Downtown Dubai
Price: Free, registration required
Registration is compulsory, even though the event is free. According to the official Dubai Fitness Challenge FAQs, it is required for safety and security reasons.
Go to the Dubai Ride page on the Dubai Fitness Challenge website and click Register.
Log in or create a Dubai Fitness Challenge account using your email address, or connect through Google or Facebook.
Choose your route and your start gate. Pick carefully, because registrations cannot be edited. If you want to change your route or gate later, you will have to cancel and register again.
If you want a free event T-shirt, select one during registration.
Once registered, you will receive a registration QR code, which you need to collect your bib.
Each adult must register individually, as group registrations are not allowed. Riding with friends? The organisers recommend booking the same start gate and arranging to meet at the event.
Parents and legal guardians can register up to three children. For anyone under 18, a parent or guardian must accept the registration waiver on the child's behalf.
No official closing date has been published. However, you cannot ride without a bib, and bib collection ends on Saturday, October 31, so you will need to register before then.
Bibs and T-shirts can be collected from the Dubai Municipality 30x30 Fitness Village at Zabeel Park from Wednesday, October 28, to Saturday, October 31. Collection timings are shared during registration.
Bring your registration QR code. Friends or family can collect your bib for you, as long as they show your QR code.
Anyone without a bib will not be allowed to take part. If you lose yours, it cannot be replaced, and you will need to register again and collect a new one.
12km Sheikh Zayed Road Route: This is the more challenging option and is intended for experienced cyclists. It passes the Museum of the Future, Dubai Water Canal and Burj Khalifa. There are five start locations: Museum of the Future, Al Satwa, Coca-Cola Arena, Business Bay and Lower Financial Street. Riders must finish at the gate linked to their start gate.
4km Downtown Family Route: A flat loop past Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera and Burj Khalifa, designed for children, families and riders of all abilities.
Detailed route maps are shared with registered participants.
Arrive between 4am and 6am. If you are cycling there in the dark, make sure your bike has a headlight.
The routes open at 6.15am, all riders must start by 7.30am, and the routes stay open until 8am.
It is not a race. There is no timing, and a 25km/h speed limit applies on the routes.
The event is open to all ages, but organisers ask parents to make sure younger riders can complete their chosen route. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
People of determination are welcome, with dedicated entry points for adapted bikes, handcycles and tandem bikes. More details are given during registration.
Road bikes, hybrids, mountain bikes and children's bikes are all allowed, as long as they are in good working condition. Tandem bikes are permitted too, and children can ride in bike seats or trailers.
Pedal-assisted e-bikes are allowed, but electric scooters, electric motorbikes and other motorised vehicles are not.
A working bike, a helmet and your bib attached are mandatory. Helmets are compulsory for everyone, including children in bike seats or trailers.
Wear comfortable sportswear and closed sports shoes. It can be cold before sunrise but warms up later in the morning.
Bring a filled water bottle. There are Mai Dubai hydration stations along the routes where you can refill it.
Leave large bags at home. There are no changing rooms or bag drop facilities, and pets are not allowed.
You need to bring your own. The organisers say no rental bikes will be provided at the event, and suggest contacting local cycle shops or bike rental services.
Last year, the RTA and Careem Bike offered free bike rentals for Dubai Ride participants through a promo code in the Careem app, with pop-up stations near two of the start gates. No such offer has been announced for this year yet, so keep an eye on the Careem app and RTA's social media channels.
The organisers recommend arriving by bike, by car or by public transport. However, bikes are not allowed on the Dubai Metro, so if you are bringing your own, plan to cycle or drive there.
Parking near the start gates is limited.
Public transport will operate as normal. Last year, the RTA extended Dubai Metro hours on the day, running services from 3am until midnight. No extension has been announced for this year so far.
Roads in and around the routes will be closed on Sunday. The organisers advise following RTA's official social media channels for updates.
Last year, Sheikh Zayed Road was closed between Trade Centre Roundabout and Al Hadiqa Bridge from 3am to 10am, along with Lower Financial Centre Street and part of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard.
Salik rates could also change. On a normal Sunday, drivers pay a flat Dh4.20 per crossing all day, including 5 per cent VAT. However, rates can be adjusted on major event days.
For last year's Dubai Ride, Salik charged the peak rate of Dh6 between 6am and 10am, instead of the usual Sunday rate of Dh4. Rates were Dh4 from 10am to 1am, and crossings were free from 1am to 6am. Salik has not yet announced its rates for this Sunday.
Fixed and mobile bike mechanics will be stationed along the route for minor repairs. If you have a problem, ask the nearest marshal, who will be wearing a green and blue jersey.
Medical support is available along the full route. If you need help, contact the nearest marshal or medic, or call 901 for assistance.
Toilets are available at the start and finish gates, but the organisers recommend using the facilities before leaving home.